MMA

The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 41: Khama Worthy

khama worthy

The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 41: Khama Worthy

MMA

The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 41: Khama Worthy

By October 22, 2021 9:45 am

By |

khama worthy

August 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Khama Worthy reacts to his knockout victory against Devonte Smith during UFC 241 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Khama Worthy

Opponent: Jai Herbert

Odds: +140 (bet $100 to win $140) **Odds by FanDuel

I was sort of surprised when I saw these odds posted. On one hand, I get that Khama was recently KOed and, as a result, his stock has slipped. On the other hand, Herbert is currently 0-2 in the UFC and has been finished both times.

Both guys are likely going to get more of what they want here, which is a striking battle. Neither should have to deal with the takedowns that have sometimes slowed their games down. While that will be nice for Herbert, I just don’t think he has the same kind of power as Worthy. Worthy has legit, one-touch KO power that can strike at any time. Being that he’s not going to have to worry about the grappling for once, I expect Worthy to let it fly more often and get one to find a home.

 

2021 Record: 11-20 (4 withdrawals)
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($364) 
Return on Investment: -9%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

2d

Oilers 2d ago

Starting Goalie Mike Smith was injured on Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, leaving part way through the game. Stuart (…)

More MMA
Home