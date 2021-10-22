Cowbell Kingdom

Where did the Kings go wrong defensively in the 4th quarter?

Where did the Kings go wrong defensively in the 4th quarter?

Cowbell Kingdom

Where did the Kings go wrong defensively in the 4th quarter?

By October 22, 2021 1:48 am

By |

The Sacramento Kings were outscored 36-24 in the 4th and made the game much closer than it should’ve been. Therefore lets breakdown where they went wrong! Join the conversation and please LIKE, SHARE and Subscribe!

Please like, share and subscribe for more Kings coverage.

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG
https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

► Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

► Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

► Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)
https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat
https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

► LIKE US on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:
https://teespring.com/stores/cowbell-kingdom

#DavionMitchell #SacramentoKings #DeAaronFox

, Cowbell Kingdom, Kings

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

2d

Oilers 2d ago

Starting Goalie Mike Smith was injured on Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, leaving part way through the game. Stuart (…)

2d

Twins 2d ago

There has been a good deal of speculation of all the things the Twins will do this offseason. They need pitching. Then, they need pitching. (…)

More Cowbell Kingdom
Home