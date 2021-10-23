UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

It wasn’t easy, but Marvin Vettori ground out a win tonight in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori and was the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Marvin Vettori: $241,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $20,000 from Costa for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Caceres: $221,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francisco Trinaldo: $117,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paulo Costa: $86,000 ($100,000 to show, $20,000 fine for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos: $80,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gregory Rodrigues: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jun Yong Park: $76,500 ($22,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Martinez: $54,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica-Rose Clark: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rick Glenn: $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Grant Dawson: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nicolae Negumereanu: $30,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khama Worthy: $28,500 ($24,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Seung Woo Choi: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Laureano Staropoli: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeff Molina: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dwight Grant: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Livia Renata Souza: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ike Villanueva: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mason Jones: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tabatha Ricci: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jamie Pickett: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jai Herbert: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joselyne Edwards: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

David Onama: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maria Oliveira: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel da Silva: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zvaid Lazishvili: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)