Benson Henderson Career Earnings

(WEC, UFC & Bellator pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 38 – Jan 25/09 – W (Njokuani) – $5,000 ($3,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

WEC 40 – Apr 5/09 – W (Roller) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

WEC 43 – Oct 10/09 – W (Cerrone) – $28,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

WEC 46 – Jan 10/10 – W (Varner) – $22,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus)

WEC 48 – Apr 24/10 – W (Cerrone) – $91,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

WEC 53 – Dec 16/10 – L (Pettis) – $27,000 ($17,000 to show, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 129 – Apr 30/11 – W (Bocek) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)*

UFC Live: Hardy vs Lytle – Aug 24/11 – W (J. Miller) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Velasquez vs dos Santos – W (Guida) – $125,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 144 – Feb 26/12 – W (Edgar) – $131,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 150 – Aug 11/12 – W (Edgar) – $72,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – W (Diaz) – $78,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – W (Melendez) – $200,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus)

UFC 164 – Aug 31/13 – L (Pettis) – $110,000

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Thomson – Jan 25/14 – W (Thomson) – $90,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Khabilov – Jun 7/14 – W (Khabilov) – $140,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs dos Anjos – Aug 23/14 – L (dos Anjos) – $48,000

UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver – Jan 18/15 – L (Cerrone) – $48,000

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Thatch – Feb 14/15 – W (Thatch) – $146,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Masvidal – Nov 28/15 – W (Masvidal) – $117,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Bellator 153 – Apr 22/16 – L (Koreshkov) – $75,000*

Bellator 160 – Aug 26/16 – W (Patricio Freire) – $75,000

Bellator 165 – Nov 19/16 – L (Chandler) – $50,000

Bellator 183 – Sept 24/17 – L (Patricky Freire) – $50,000

Bellator 196 – Apr 6/18 – W ( Huerta) – $50,000*

Bellator 208 – Oct 13/18 – W (Awad) – $50,000*

Bellator 220 – Apr 28/19 – W (Piccolotti) – $100,000

Bellator 227 – Sept 27/19 – W (Jury) – $100,000*

Bellator 243 – Aug 7/20 – L (Chandler) – $150,000*

Bellator 253 – Nov 19/20 – L (Jackson) – $150,000*

Bellator 268 – Oct 16/21 – L (Primus) – $150,000

Total Career Earnings: $2,708,000