Contract Contender: DWCS Week 9

Contract Pick: Javid Basharat

Opponent: Oron Kahlon

Current Odds: -170 (Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook).

This fight between ‘The Snow Leopard’ and Oron Kahlon show off two of the much fun strikers to watch in this season. Both aren’t afraid to let it fly, but not so in a brawling sense. They both like to throw vicious kicks and to all sections of the body. They’re technical without being boring, which is a home run for this show and almost a guaranteed contract for the winner.

The reason I think that winner will be Basharat is due to his grappling. After these two have traded a bit, I could see Basharat working to his submission game which is really sharp. I especially like his d’arce choke and his ability to use those long arms to lock it in immediately. I think this is really where he separates himself from Kahlon and winds up with the finish.

Other Contract Predictions: Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, Christian Quiñonez, and Kolton Englund