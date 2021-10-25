Corey Anderson Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC & Bellator fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

TUF: Team Edgar vs Team Penn Finale – Jul 6/14 – W (Van Buren) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 181 – Dec 6/14 – W (Jones) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – L (Villante) – $65,000 ($15,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – W (Blachowicz) – $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (Lawlor) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – L (Rua) – $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Abdurakhimov – Dec 9/16 – W (O’Connell) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18/17 – L (Manuwa) – $31,000 ($26,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (Saint Preux) – $31,000 ($26,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – W (Cummins) – $62,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – Jul 22/18 – W (Teixeira) – $130,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (Latifi) – $140,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Walker) – $190,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay, $10,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct)*

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/20 – L (Blachowicz) – $85,000 ($75,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Bellator 251 – Nov 5/20 – W (Manhoef) – $200,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus)*

Bellator 257 – Apr 16/21 – W (Yagshimuradov) – $200,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus)*

Bellator 268 – Oct 16/21 – W (Bader) – $200,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus)

Total Career Earnings: $1,578,000

