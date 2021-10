Monday Musings: Oct. 25th

This isn’t for everyone, but the mind wanders. For most, the closest thing to a disappointment in the early going might be Yamamoto’s play. I can guess where a lot of that might come from, a combination of his offensive output 2 seasons ago against his production since. Because Kailer is on the smaller side and has some good puck skills, I think the impulse is to miscast him into certain roles or expectations, especially as an offensively minded dangler, when that really isn’t what he brings to the table. He is a good support passer from along the boards, where he gets a lot of work done in puck battles, especially given his stature. This allows him to be effective in all 3 zones without the puck. He has good enough defensive skills to be trusted by Coach Tippett at even strength and on the penalty kill. Finally, despite his defensive zone starts being at %75 early in the season, his line has performed well. Ultimately, in such a loaded top 6, Yamamoto will likely have the lowest point total of the group, but by no means does that indicate poor play on his part. He may never approach a point a game like he did in 19-20, or sport the ridiculously high shooting percentage (%25!) that got him there, but we shouldn’t be too concerned with his pointless 5 game stretch to open this season. Fellow Oilers Rig writer Reed Watts wrote a great piece projecting potential frameworks for both Yamamoto and Puljujarvi’s next contracts you can read here , where it was predicted that Yamamoto would grab 40 points this season, which is a very reasonable projection IMO (I think it was a bit conservative about Jesse though ;p but hey, that might have been most of us as well).