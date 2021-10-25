The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Said Sowma +310 over Vitaly Minakov
Notable New Champions:
- WBO World Junior Lightweight Champion: Shakur Stevenson
- WBC World Bridgerweight Champion: Oscar Rivas
- Ring of Combat Lightweight Champion: John Ramirez
Going Forward:
- A Bridge to Nowhere: Well, we officially have our new WBC “Bridgerweight” champion in Oscar Rivas, which is their absurd 224-lb weight class that nobody is really taking seriously.
- Worth the Weight?: And now we’re finally rid of Paulo Costa’s weight nonsense, coming to fight camp grossly overweight, and then asking the fight be a 195lb-catchweight THEN a true light heavyweight bout was absolutely insane, and did him no good at all, as he got soundly defeated by Marvin Vettori. Thankfully, he’s at 205 going forward and none of us have to be a party to this foolishness going forward.
- Atop His Throne: “The Last Emperor” Fedor Emelianenko made his return to the cage after nearly two years, and in front of a rabid home crowd, dispatched Timothy Johnson from consciousness with a one-two in the main event of Bellator 269 to claim his first victory in Moscow since that shady business with Fabio Maldonado.