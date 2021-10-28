Cowbell Kingdom

The Kings win at the Buzzer against the Suns!!!

The Kings win at the Buzzer against the Suns!!!

Cowbell Kingdom

The Kings win at the Buzzer against the Suns!!!

By October 28, 2021 4:56 am

By |

This was a great finish if you are a Kings fan and an awful feeling if you’re a Suns fan. The Kings win 110-107 but still leave a lot to be desired down the stretch as their offense continues to stall. What do you think will fix the issue? Drop a comment below!

Please like, share and subscribe for more Kings coverage.

Wireless over-ear headphones with 50+ hours playtime, ergonomic fit, and EQ3 Sound: Use discount code CK15: https://www.jlab.com/collections/headphones/products/studio-pro-wireless-over-ear-headphones?variant=36537948045384

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG
https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

► Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

► Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

► Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)
https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat
https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

► LIKE US on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:
https://teespring.com/stores/cowbell-kingdom

#DevinBooker #SacramentoKings #DeAaronFox

, Cowbell Kingdom, Kings

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Cowbell Kingdom
Home