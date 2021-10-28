Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday October 29

5:00am: 2021 UWW Senior World Grappling Championships (FloGrappling)

8:00am: Matchroom on DAZN Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

8:30am: ONE: NextGen (B/R Live)

9:00am: UFC 267 Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00am: UAE Warriors 24 (UFC Fight Pass)

11:00am: 2021 Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Top Rank Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Alexis Boureima Kabore vs. Archie Sharp/Juan Carlos Abreu vs. Tursynbay Kulakhmet (ESPN+)

5:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

6:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: Fight To Win 186 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: 2021 Edinboro Wrestle-Offs (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Cannafist 2: Malice In Wonderland ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Combat Quest 15 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Fury Pro Grappling 2 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: All-Access: Canelo vs. Plant (Showtime)

10:00pm: American Kombat Alliance 18 (UFC Fight Pass)

11:35pm: Fanlong Meng vs. Israel Duffus/Miguel Angel Marrero vs. Victor Betancourt (Telemundo)

Saturday October 30

5:00am: 2021 UWW Senior World Grappling Championships (FloGrappling)

7:00am: Eternal MMA 62 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00am: LiUNA Open Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)

10:30am: UFC 267 Prelims (ESPN+)

11:00am: 2021 Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 Air Force Black & Blue Challenge (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: UFC 267 (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee/Craig Richards vs. Marek Matyja (DAZN)

5:00pm: UFC 267 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

5:15pm: UFC 267 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Men of War 11 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:55pm: Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas/Carlos Caraballo vs. Jonas Sultan (ESPN+)

7:30pm: Rock Rapids Rumble II ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: SFT 31: De Pedra vs. Esquentadinha ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 102 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev/Jaron Ennis vs. Thomas Dulorme (Showtime)

Sunday October 31

12:00am: State of Boxing Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

5:00am: 2021 UWW Senior World Grappling Championships (FloGrappling)

10:00am: Muay Thai for Life 1.0 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: 2021 Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 28 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: UFC 268 Countdown (ESPN2)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Our first free(ish) UFC PPV in a while! Remember when we used to get those semi-frequently? Halcyon times.

1. UFC 267: This is awesome. Not the time, but if it means we get a legit PPV card for no PPV price on ESPN+, bring on more Saturday afternoon cards!

2. Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev/Jaron Ennis vs. Thomas Dulorme: PBC takes home the best card on a weekend where Top Rank and Matchroom are trotting out offerings, as well.

3. Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas/Carlos Caraballo vs. Jonas Sultan: Only for a secondary title, but Zepeda is an ace action fighter, who, if he’s on, is downright thrilling.

4. Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee/Craig Richards vs. Marek Matyja: Cool title vs. title matchup, unfortunate scheduling as it’s going up against a free(ish) UFC Pay-Per-View.

5. ONE: NextGen: Young phenom Stamp Fairtex attempts to add to her trophy case by moving one step closer winning the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix.

6. Submission Underground 28: No title fights, which is rare for SUG.

7. All-Access: Canelo vs. Plant: Now with more suit brawling!

8. UFC 268 Countdown: And in just one week’s time, we’re on to MSG with a monster card.

9. Cage Fury Fighting Championship 102: Little regional action at night, since the UFC will be wrapped up.

10. Fury Pro Grappling 2: The good folks from Cage Fury have another stacked grappling card.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Krush Super Featherweight Championship Tournament First Round: Kento (9-10-4) vs. Naoki Yamamoto (12-9-1) [Krush 130]

4. Krush Super Featherweight Championship Tournament First Round: Ryo Matsumoto (3-0) vs. Tomoya Yokoyama (9-2) [Krush 130]

3. Krush Super Featherweight Championship Tournament First Round: Tenma Sano (20-9) vs. Tomoson (15-6) [Krush 130]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Beybulat Isaev vs. Bogdan Stoica (54-12) [ONE: NextGen]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Anderson Braddock Silva (44-19-1) vs. Iraj Azizpour (66-5) [ONE: NextGen]

BOXING

5. Lightweight Bout: Jose Matias Romero (24-1) vs. Michel Rivera (21-0) [PBC on Showtime]

4. Welterweight Bout: Jaron Ennis (27-0) vs. Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1) [PBC on Showtime]

3. WBC Silver Junior Welterweight Championship: Jose Zepeda (c) (34-2) vs. Josue Vargas (19-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. WBC/IBF World Women’s Junior Welterweight Championships: Chantelle Cameron (c) (14-0) vs. Mary McGee (c) (27-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBA “Regular” World Welterweight Championship: Jamal James (c) (27-1) vs. Radzhab Butaev (13-0) [PBC on Showtime]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) vs. Li Jingliang (18-6) [UFC 267]

4. ONE Women’s Atomweight Grand Prix Semifinals: Julie Mezabarba (9-2-1) vs. Stamp Fairtex (6-1) [ONE: NextGen]

3. Lightweight Bout: Dan Hooker (21-10) vs. Islam Makhachev (20-1) [UFC 267]

2. Interim UFC Bantamweight Championship: Cory Sandhagen (14-3) vs. Petr Yan (15-2) [UFC 267]

1. UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz (c) (28-8) vs. Glover Teixeira (32-7) [UFC 267]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Superfight: Kyle Chambers vs. Tanner Weisgram [Submission Underground 28]

4. Women’s Bout: Juliana Miller vs. Tara Larosa [Submission Underground 28]

3. Superfight: Gesias Cavalcante vs. Kody Hamrah [Fury Pro Grappling 2]

2. Superfight: Kevin Dantzler vs. Merab Dvalishvili [Fury Pro Grappling 2]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Andy Varela vs. Haisam Rida [Submission Underground 28]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: If you pace this out right, you can get all-day championship-level fighting throughout Saturday.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jaron Ennis over Thomas Dulorme

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 267

Upset of the Week: Marcin Tybura over Alexander Volkov

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee