MMA Manifesto

Dan Hooker Career Earnings

dan hooker career earnings

Dan Hooker Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Dan Hooker Career Earnings

By October 30, 2021 12:08 am

By |

dan hooker career earnings

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dan Hooker (red gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (blue gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

Dan Hooker Career Earnings

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

 

UFC Fight Night: Te-Huna vs Marquardt – Jun 28/14 – W (Entwistle) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Nelson – Sept 20/14 – L (Blanco) – $10,000*

UFC Fight Night: Miocic vs Hunt – May 10/15 – W (Hioki) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – L (Rodriguez) – $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Mir – Mar 20/16 – W (Eddiva) – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 27/16 – L (Knight) – $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt – Jun 11/17 – W (Pearson) – $99,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – W (Diakiese) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – W (Miller) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 226 – Jul 7/18 – W (Burns) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – L (Barboza) – $85,000 ($75,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Vick) –  $210,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 243 – Oct 5/19 – W (Iaquinta) – $170,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22/20 – W (Felder) – $230,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fighter incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27/20 – L (Poirier) – $170,000 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 257 – Jan 23/21 – L (Chandler) – $125,000 ($110,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 266 – Sept 25/21 – W (Haqparast) – $236,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 267 – Oct 30/21 – L (Makhachev) – $166,000 ($150,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $1,856,000

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

1hr

Oilers 1hr ago

Hello, and welcome to the new season! (Yes I know that the Oilers have played 6 games already, but things have been busy.) You may have (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home