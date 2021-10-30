Jan Blachowicz Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Story – Oct 4/14 – W (Latifi) – $47,000 ($32,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Gonzaga vs Cro Cop 2 – Apr 11/15 – L (Manuwa) – $34,000*

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – L (Anderson) – $36,500 ($34,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – Apr 10/16 – W (Pokrajac) – $53,500 ($34,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs Barnett – Sept 3/16 – L (Gustafsson) – $38,500 ($36,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – L (Cummins) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21/17 – W (Clark) – $131,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16/17 – W (Cannonier) – $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17/18 – W (Manuwa) – $139,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15/18 – W (Krylov) – $143,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23/19 – L (Santos) – $56,000 ($46,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Rockhold) – $152,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16/19 – W (Souza) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/20 – W (Anderson) – $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 253 – Sept 26/20 – W (Reyes) – $430,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 259 – Mar 6/21 – W (Adesanya) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 267 – Oct 30/21 – L (Teixeira) – $642,000 ($600,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,834,500

