Ravens have the Bye Week Blues

“The Ravens have allowed more passing yards through seven games than any team in franchise history,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote. “They’ve been victimized by three 400-yard passers. That obviously reflects poorly on the team’s current [cornerback] corps although it isn’t all on them. The Ravens’ linebackers and safeties have had a hand in it as well.

“Still, it’s been a struggle for a group that badly misses Marcus Peters’ playmaking ability and leadership. Former All-Pro Marlon Humphrey has been the face of those struggles. Pretty much all of the cornerbacks have had some costly missed tackles as well, so it’s just not been a coverage issue.”

“We’re going to get better over the bye,” Hewitt said. “We’ve had some bumps in the road. We’ll keep on working our technique. The message hasn’t changed; the sky is not falling or anything like that. We’re in a good position, and we’re just going to continue to keep on getting better.”

On QB Lamar Jackson, Zrebiec wrote: “You can nitpick if you’re so inclined. Lamar Jackson has turned the ball over eight times. He’s been sacked 21 times, some of them resulting from holding onto the ball too long. The Ravens’ offense has been plagued by slow starts. However, Jackson has given his team a chance to win every week and is the primary reason the injury-weakened Ravens have five victories. … Jackson has been one of the NFL’s best players by just about every measure. If he stays healthy and keeps playing as he has to this point, the Ravens have a good chance to get where they want to be in January.”

The inside linebackers received the lowest grade (D).

“The Ravens’ inside linebackers have been taken advantage of in coverage. The tackling, specifically with [Patrick] Queen, has been bad at times, too,” Zrebiec wrote. “The insertion of Josh Bynes has settled things down, but if the Ravens’ defense is going to improve the rest of the way, it will have to start with much steadier play from the inside linebackers.”