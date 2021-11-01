Astros stay alive in the 2021 World Series

The Houston Astros avoided being eliminated in game five of the World Series from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. In a high-scoring contest where there were 14 total runs scored, the Astros defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-5. With the win however, the Astros still trail the Braves three games to two in the best out of seven series.

The Astros were led offensively by first baseman Yuli Gurriel of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, and shortstop Carlos Correa of Ponce, Puerto Rico. Both Gurriel and Correa had three hits each. All three of Gurriel’s hits were singles, while Correa had two singles and one double.

It is the fifth time in the last two years that Correa has recorded three hits in a single playoff game. He also recorded the feat for the Astros in game one of the 2020 American League Divisional Series (a 10-5 Astros win where Correa had two home runs), in an 11-6 Houston win over the Athletics in game four of the 2020 ALDS, in a 7-4 Houston win over the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the American League Championship Series, and in a 5-4 Astros win over the Boston Red Sox in Game One of the 2021 ALCS.

Gurriel meanwhile has had three hits in a game on three other occasions. They came in a 10-3 Astros loss to the Red Sox in game three of the 2017 ALDS (game where Gurriel had four hits but did not score a run), in a 5-4 Astros win over the Red Sox in game four of the 2017 ALDS, and in a 9-1 Astros win over the Red Sox in game five of the 2021 ALCS.

The Astros won despite a grand slam by Braves center fielder Adam Duvall in the first inning. The Braves also got a second home run from Freddie Freeman, but it was not enough. Game six of the World Series is back in Houston on Tuesday.