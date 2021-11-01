Rose Namajunas Scouting Report

Vitals

5’5″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)

65″ reach, Orthodox

June 29, 1992

Record

10-4 (UFC: 7-3)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

Black belt in Taekwondo

Black belt in Karate

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion: 2017-2019, 2021-present (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– black belt in multiple disciplines

– great kickboxer

– comfortable fighting from both sides – switches stances often

– very good kicker

– incredible submission skills – submission savant, despite only being a BJJ brown belt

– pulls off difficult, unorthodox moves

– dangerous off of her back

– aggressive fighter, especially out of the gate

– very tall & long for a strawweight

– physically strong – great raw power

– very good at scrambling and getting an advantageous position

– very young – still improving

– good chin

– striking is improving by leaps and bounds

– trains at altitude

Weaknesses

– gets into brawls

– still very young & not overly experienced

– takedown defense needs some work

– can get caught showboating at times

– over-commits on submissions sometimes & loses position

– doesn’t always seem “all in” on the sport

Synopsis

Can Thug Rose be one of the rare former champions who reclaim their titles after losing it? Yes, yes she can.