The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Jordan Young +500 over Omari Akhmedov
Notable New Champions:
- PFL Lightweight Champion: Raush Manfio
- PFL Light Heavyweight Champion: Antonio Carlos Junior
- PFL Featherweight Champion: Movlid Khaybulaev
- PFL Heavyweight Champion: Bruno Cappelozza
- PFL Welterweight Champion: Ray Cooper III
- PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion: Kayla Harrison
- IBF Women’s World Junior Welterweight Champion: Chantelle Cameron
- UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: Glover Teixeira
- Interim UFC Bantamweight Champion: Petr Yan
- WBA “Regular” World Welterweight Champion: Radzhab Butaev
- WBA International Light Heavyweight Champion: Craig Richards
- WBC Continental Americas Junior Lightweight Champion: Pablo Vicente
- WBC International Junior Middleweight Champion: Juan Carlos Abreu
Going Forward:
- Rolly Out: In the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations, Rolando Romero was pulled from his upcoming contest with Gervonta Davis. Now PBC and Showtime have a month to find a suitable world title-level replacement.
- At Long Last: At 42 years of age, after nineteen years as a professional fighter, and 40 pro bouts fighting in Brazil, the States, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, Glover Teixeira is a world champion after submitting Jan Blachowicz in the main event at UFC 267. Now he’s a defending champion, and who knows for how long, but he’s finally in the driver’s seat.
- Unified: Chantelle Cameron unified her WBC junior welterweight strap with Mary McGree’s IBF title, and now a date with Kali Reis, who was on commentary for the fight, might await for a true unification if she can claim the vacant WBO title.