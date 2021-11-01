The Monday Bulletin

Combat

Combat

November 1, 2021

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Jordan Young +500 over Omari Akhmedov

 

Notable New Champions:

  • PFL Lightweight Champion: Raush Manfio
  • PFL Light Heavyweight Champion: Antonio Carlos Junior
  • PFL Featherweight Champion: Movlid Khaybulaev
  • PFL Heavyweight Champion: Bruno Cappelozza
  • PFL Welterweight Champion: Ray Cooper III
  • PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion: Kayla Harrison
  • IBF Women’s World Junior Welterweight Champion: Chantelle Cameron
  • UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: Glover Teixeira
  • Interim UFC Bantamweight Champion: Petr Yan
  • WBA “Regular” World Welterweight Champion: Radzhab Butaev
  • WBA International Light Heavyweight Champion: Craig Richards
  • WBC Continental Americas Junior Lightweight Champion: Pablo Vicente
  • WBC International Junior Middleweight Champion: Juan Carlos Abreu

 

Going Forward:

  1. Rolly Out: In the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations, Rolando Romero was pulled from his upcoming contest with Gervonta Davis. Now PBC and Showtime have a month to find a suitable world title-level replacement.
  2. At Long Last: At 42 years of age, after nineteen years as a professional fighter, and 40 pro bouts fighting in Brazil, the States, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, Glover Teixeira is a world champion after submitting Jan Blachowicz in the main event at UFC 267. Now he’s a defending champion, and who knows for how long, but he’s finally in the driver’s seat.
  3. Unified: Chantelle Cameron unified her WBC junior welterweight strap with Mary McGree’s IBF title, and now a date with Kali Reis, who was on commentary for the fight, might await for a true unification if she can claim the vacant WBO title.

