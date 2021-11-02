Combat

Fight of the Day: Koya Urabe vs. Paulo Tebar

Fight of the Day: Koya Urabe vs. Paulo Tebar

Combat

Fight of the Day: Koya Urabe vs. Paulo Tebar

By November 2, 2021 9:09 am

By |

 

Date: September 19, 2016
Card: K-1 2016 Super Featherweight World Grand Prix
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

22hr

Combat 22hr ago

  A quick snapshot at the week that was.   Biggest Upset: Jordan Young +500 over Omari Akhmedov (…)

More Combat
Home