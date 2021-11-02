Fighters of the Week

1. Glover Teixeira: At 42 years of age, after nineteen years as a professional fighter, and 40 pro bouts. After fighting in Brazil, the States, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, Glover Teixeira is a world champion after submitting Jan Blachowicz in the main event at UFC 267. Now he’s a defending champion, and who knows for how long, but he’s finally in the driver’s seat.

2. Chantelle Cameron: Unified her WBC junior welterweight strap with Mary McGree’s IBF title, and now a date with Kali Reis, who was on commentary for the fight, might await for a true unification.

3. Petr Yan: Is still awaiting on Aljamain Sterling for a proper rematch, but now as interim bantamweight champion, he has a concrete placement for it.

4. Radzhab Butaev: Brutalized Jamal James in the main event Saturday on Showtime, bringing a wrecking ball and chasing James and his WBA strap.

5. Ray Cooper III: The back-to-back PFL welterweight champion, pulling a shocking knockout upset of Magomed Magomedkerimov.

6. Movlid Khaybulaev: The Party is over in the PFL featherweight division. Khaybulaev ran a decision train, besting former two-time champion Lance “Party” Palmer, and riding it to the finals, defeating Chris Wade by a wide decision to become the PFL featherweight champion and improve to 19-0.

7. Antonio Carlos Junior: The UFC veteran is now the reigning and defending PFL Light Heavyweight champion after a submission win over Marthin Hamlet.

8. Raush Manfio: For the first time, PFL has a lightweight champion that is not Natan Schulte. Manfio earned a UD over Loik Radzhabov in the PFL finals.

9. Bruno Cappelozza: Unlike most other divisions in PFL, heavyweight hasn’t had a repeat champion. Cappelozza is their third champion in three seasons.

10. Kayla Harrison: The unquestioned best in the world in WMMA at 155lbs, repeating as PFL champion. With no other major MMA promotions featuring women’s lightweight, she’s going to keep rolling through her competition.

11. Jose Zepeda: Made short work of Josue Vargas inside a round to stay in the world title hunt at 140lbs in the ESPN+ Top Rank main event.

12. Jaron Ennis: Made short work of hard-nosed journeyman Thomas Dulorme in under a round in the co-main on Showtime.

13. Andy Varela: A rear-naked choke in overtime closed the book on Haisam Rida in the main event of Submission Underground 28. A rematch with ultimate champion Mason Fowler might be awaiting after that performance.

14. Stamp Fairtex/Ritu Phogat: Will meet in the ONE Women’s Atomweight Grand Prix after earning unanimous decisions win their semifinals bouts.

15. Kevin Dantzler: Decisioned UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of Fury Pro Grappling 2.

Honorable Mention:

Abigail Montes

Thamara Ferreira

Manuel Torres/Karine Silva/Javid Basharat/Christian Quinonez/Gadzi Omargadzhiev

Jordan Young

Jonas Sultan