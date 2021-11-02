Former Red Sox second baseman Jerry Remy dies at the age of 68

Former Boston Red Sox second baseman Jerry Remy of Fall River, Massachusetts passed away of cancer on Saturday at the age of 68 according to Richard Goldstein of the New York Times. Remy spent seven seasons with the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984, in addition to three seasons with the California Angels from 1975 to 1977.

In 1154 Major League Baseball regular season games, Remy batted .275 with seven home runs and 329 runs batted in. During 4963 plate appearances, he scored 605 runs, and had 1226 hits, 140 doubles, 38 triples, 208 stolen bases, 356 walks, 1463 total bases, 116 sacrifice bunts, 32 sacrifice flies, and had an on base percentage of .327, and a slugging percentage of .328.

Even though Remy did not show much power at the plate, he was named an American League All-Star in 1978. That year he batted .278 with two home runs and 44 runs batted in. Remy also scored 87 runs, with 162 hits, a career-high 24 doubles, six triples, 40 walks, 204 total bases, 14 sacrifice bunts, six sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .321, and a slugging percentage of .350.

On September 3, 1981, Remy had six hits in a single game, with all six hits being singles. The Red Sox lost to the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in 20 innings. Remy is one of five Red Sox players to record six hits in a game. The other four were Jim Piersall of Waterbury, CT, Pete Runnels of Lufkin, TX, Nomar Garciappara of Whittier, CA, and current Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers of Sanchez, Dominican Republic.

Piersall had six hits for the Red Sox in an 11-2 Boston win over the St. Louis Browns on June 10, 1953. Runnells had six hits for the Red Sox in a 5-4 Boston win over the Detroit Tigers in 15 innings on August 30, 1960. Garciaparra had six hits for the Red Sox in a 6-5 Red Sox loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in 13 innings on June 21, 2003. Devers had six hits for the Red Sox in a 7-6 Red Sox win over the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings on August 13, 2019. After his playing career, Remy had been a broadcaster for the Red Sox since 1988.