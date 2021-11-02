Top five NFL performers from week eight

The National Football League is nearing the trade deadline. Here are the top five performers on winning teams from week eight.

5) Cooper Rush–Dallas Cowboys–No Dak Prescott. No problem. Cooper Rush made his NFL debut on Sunday night in primetime and made the most of his opportunity. He completed 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-16.

4) Geno Smith–Seattle Seahawks–The Seahawks will be having Geno Smith for a while at quarterback as Russell Wilson recovers from a middle finger injury. On Sunday, Smith was stellar, as he completed 20 of 24 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with two rushes for eight yards and another touchdown, as the Seahawks defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-7.

3) Ryan Tannehill–Tennessee Titans–Now that Titans star running back Derrick Henry is out with a broken foot, expect Tennessee to throw the football more. On Sunday, Tannehill completed 23 of 33 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, along with two rushes for 26 yards, as the Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts 34-31 in overtime.

2) Jimmy Garoppolo–San Francisco 49ers–The 49ers offense came to life on Sunday as they went into Chicago and came away with an impressive 33-22 victory. Garoppolo did not throw a touchdown pass, but did complete 17 of 28 passes for 322 yards, and had two rushing touchdowns.

1) Mike White–New York Jets–In his first career NFL start, Mike White was brilliant. After what happened on Sunday, there will be a lot of upset Jets fans if head coach Robert Saleh decides to play Zach Wilson anytime soon. White was that impressive on the field. In a 34-31 Jets upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals, White completed 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns. It was only the second Jets win of the season. Their other win was a 27-24 upset win over the Tennessee Titans on October 3.