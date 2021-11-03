MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 3/21

By November 3, 2021 8:26 pm

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 5 Goiti Yamauchi 290.5
2 3 3 Brent Primus 238
3 NR Jay-Jay Wilson 220.5
4 4 1 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 194
5 5 Aviv Gozali 192.5
6 6 2 Sidney Outlaw 186
7 7 4 Peter Queally 168
8 8 Mandel Nallo 149
9 10 10 Dan Moret 130
10 13 7 Usman Nurmagomedov 118
11 12 9 Islam Mamedov 110
12 15 Charlie Campbell 104
13 16 Alexandr Shabily 100
13 NR 6 Benson Henderson 100
15 11 Georgi Karakhanyan 97
16 18 Kevin Ferguson Jr 93
17 19 Saad Awad 80
18 22 Joshua Jones 73
19 NR Killys Mota 72
20 23 Alfie Davis 69.5
21 24 Nick Newell 64
22 26 Daniele Scatizzi 60
23 30 Lance Gibson Jr 59
24 27 Chris Gonzalez 57.5
25 28 Marcus Surin 56
26 32 Saul Rogers 54
27 34 8 Myles Jury 36.5
28 35 Manny Muro 35
28 35 Nainoa Dung 35
30 39 Tim Wilde 28
31 38 Kiefer Crosbie 27.5
32 45 Davy Gallon 20
33 41 Soren Bak 19
34 42 Ricardo Seixas 18
34 39 Yves Landu 18
36 42 Kane Mousah 14
37 44 Alan Omer 10
37 44 Ali Zebian 10
37 NR Bobby King 10
37 45 Mike Hamel 10
37 45 Nick Browne 10
42 45 Bobby Lee 0
42 45 Bryce Logan 0
42 45 Isaiah Hokit 0
42 45 Nate Andrews 0
42 NR Patrik Pietila 0
42 NR Raymond Pina 0


Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

