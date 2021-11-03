The Livest Dog at UFC 268: Billy Quarantillo

Name: Billy Quarantillo

Opponent: Shane Burgos

Odds: +160 (bet $100 to win $160) **Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

The path to victory in this fight for the underdog is quite simple. We have a fight between a guy who very much prefers to box and another to prefers to grapple. In these circumstances, it’s particularly easy to see how each fighter could come out on top.

In this case, I do see Quarantillo being able to get Burgos down. Burgos had trouble defending the takedowns of Marwan Amirkhani. He was also taken down in the only attempt that Josh Emmett shot his way. I personally believe that Quarantillo is a better pure wrestler than both of them. In addition, I think he does a better job at keeping the top position. The only major concern will be whether he can threaten enough to with the hands to take attention away from the shot. I’m willing to take a chance on those odds that he’ll be able to.

2021 Record: 11-22 (4 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($564)

Return on Investment: -12%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

