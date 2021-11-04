Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jacob deGrom

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.

Player Review: Jacob deGrom

2021 Stats: 15 Starts, 92 Innings Pitched, 7-2 Won-Loss Record, 1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 1 Complete Game, 1 Shutout, 146:11 K:BB Ratio, 4.4 WAR

Story: After finishing the 2020 campaign just shy of his third straight Cy Young, Jacob deGrom began 2021 on a mission to dominate the league. deGrom came out of the gate throwing harder than ever, regularly touching triple digits on the radar and blowing away the competition. The Mets actually scored some runs for deGrom too, who compiled a 7-2 record in the first half while keeping his ERA under one until just prior to the All-Star Break. deGrom was also dominant at the plate as well, hitting .364 with six RBI’s, driving in only five fewer runs than he gave up in 92 innings of work. In essence, deGrom days became events for all baseball fans to enjoy.

The main concern for deGrom in 2021 was injuries, with a string of nagging minor injuries causing him to have either shortened or missed starts in the first half. deGrom eventually suffered some elbow inflammation at the All-Star Break that took weeks to resolve, leading to a stint on the 60-Day injured list to end his brilliant season retroactively on July 7, a factor that played a big role in the Mets’ second-half collapse.

Grade: A+

deGrom was not just the best player on the Mets when he pitched but one of the most dominant in the league. An easy All-Star selection and a shoo-in for the Cy Young at one point, deGrom may have become the first Met to take home the National League’s MVP honors if he had been able to complete the season.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2023 (Will Earn $36 Million in 2022)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Ace

There’s no question that deGrom will be a Met in 2022 but beyond that is up for debate. deGrom’s contract contains an opt-out after the season that he will surely exercise since deGrom has become the best pitcher on the planet since 2018. The Mets talked about an extension with deGrom last season but talks went nowhere and that was before his injury woes complicated things. deGrom will be a big help for the 2022 Mets but the organization also has to decide how to deal with the opt-out situation sooner rather than later.

