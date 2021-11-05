UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Nov 4/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
-
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
-
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Rose Namajunas
|581
|2
|2
|2
|Zhang Weili
|437.5
|3
|3
|3
|Carla Esparza
|250
|4
|5
|4
|Marina Rodriguez
|241.5
|5
|4
|12
|Amanda Lemos
|178
|6
|6
|6
|Mackenzie Dern
|130.5
|7
|7
|13
|Virna Jandiroba
|114
|8
|8
|11
|Amanda Ribas
|104
|9
|9
|Polyana Viana
|88.5
|10
|10
|9
|Tecia Torres
|80.5
|11
|11
|5
|Yan Xiaonan
|69
|12
|12
|8
|Claudia Gadelha
|59.5
|13
|18
|Ariane Carnelossi
|47.5
|14
|13
|10
|Michelle Waterson
|47
|15
|15
|7
|Nina Nunes
|43.5
|16
|16
|14
|Angela Hill
|43
|17
|17
|Loma Lookboonmee
|29
|18
|34
|Randa Markos
|24.5
|19
|19
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|22
|20
|21
|Cheyanne Buys
|20
|20
|21
|Cory McKenna
|20
|22
|23
|Jessica Penne
|19
|22
|23
|Jinh Yu Frey
|19
|24
|25
|Livia Renata Souza
|14.5
|25
|27
|Ashley Yoder
|12.5
|26
|28
|Diana Belbita
|10
|26
|28
|Luana Pinheiro
|10
|26
|36
|Tabatha Ricci
|10
|29
|30
|Kanako Murata
|9
|29
|30
|Mallory Martin
|9
|29
|30
|Montserrat Ruiz
|9
|32
|33
|Miranda Granger
|8
|33
|35
|Hannah Cifers
|6.5
|34
|36
|Gloria de Paula
|0
|34
|NR
|Istela Nunes
|0
|34
|NR
|Maria Oliveira
|0
|34
|36
|Na Liang
|0
|34
|36
|Sam Hughes
|0
|34
|NR
|Silvana Gomez Juarez
|0
|34
|NR
|Vanessa Demopoulos
|0
Check Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
