MMA Manifesto

By November 6, 2021 6:30 pm

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Fight Card

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2
Nov 6, 2021
Madison Square Garden
New York City, New York

 

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

13,509 – strong

 

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV  10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Welterweight Championship:
Kamaru Usman   (19-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Colby Covington   (16-2, #2 ranked welterweight)

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Rose Namajunas   (11-4, #1 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Weili Zhang   (21-2, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Shane Burgos   (13-3, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo   (16-3, #21 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Frankie Edgar   (23-9-1, #11 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera   (17-7-1, #8 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Justin Gaethje   (22-3, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Michael Chandler   (22-6, #24 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Alex Pereira   (2-1) vs Andreas Michailidis   (13-4, #53 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Al Iaquinta   (14-6-1, #11 ranked lightweight) vs Bobby Green   (27-12-1, #40 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Phil Hawes   (11-2, #30 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Curtis   (26-8)

Middleweights:
Edmen Shahbazyan   (11-2, #15 ranked middleweight) vs Nassourdine Imavov   (10-3, #40 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:
Ian Garry   (7-0) vs Jordan Williams   (9-5, 1 NC, #64 ranked welterweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass  6:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Gian Villante   (17-13, #30 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Barnett   (21-7, #37 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Dustin Jacoby   (15-5-1, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs John Allan   (13-6, 1 NC, #36 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Melsik Baghdasaryan   (6-1, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Bruno Souza   (10-1)

WINNER: Melsik Baghdasaryan via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweights:
CJ Vergara   (9-2-1) vs Ode’ Osbourne   (9-4, 1 NC, #24 ranked flyweight)

WINNER: Ode’ Osbourne via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

 

