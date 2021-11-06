UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Nov 6, 2021

Madison Square Garden

New York City, New York

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

13,509 – strong

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Welterweight Championship:

Kamaru Usman (19-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Colby Covington (16-2, #2 ranked welterweight)

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:

Rose Namajunas (11-4, #1 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Weili Zhang (21-2, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Shane Burgos (13-3, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo (16-3, #21 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Frankie Edgar (23-9-1, #11 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera (17-7-1, #8 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Justin Gaethje (22-3, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Michael Chandler (22-6, #24 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Alex Pereira (2-1) vs Andreas Michailidis (13-4, #53 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Al Iaquinta (14-6-1, #11 ranked lightweight) vs Bobby Green (27-12-1, #40 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Phil Hawes (11-2, #30 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Curtis (26-8)

Middleweights:

Edmen Shahbazyan (11-2, #15 ranked middleweight) vs Nassourdine Imavov (10-3, #40 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Ian Garry (7-0) vs Jordan Williams (9-5, 1 NC, #64 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Gian Villante (17-13, #30 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Barnett (21-7, #37 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Dustin Jacoby (15-5-1, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs John Allan (13-6, 1 NC, #36 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Melsik Baghdasaryan (6-1, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Bruno Souza (10-1)

WINNER: Melsik Baghdasaryan via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweights:

CJ Vergara (9-2-1) vs Ode’ Osbourne (9-4, 1 NC, #24 ranked flyweight)

WINNER: Ode’ Osbourne via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)