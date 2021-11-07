Colby Covington Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/fight week incentive pay started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Le – Aug 23/14 – W (Wang) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Saint Preux – Nov 8/14 – W (Silva) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – W (Pyle) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – L (Alves) – $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – W (Meunier) – $38,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – W (Griffin) – $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – W (Barberena) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia – Jun 17/17 – W (Kim) – $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – W (Maia) – $83,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (dos Anjos) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3/19 – W (Lawler) – $230,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Usman) – $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – W (Woodley) – $310,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 268 – Nov 6/21 – L (Usman) – $532,000 ($500,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $2,411,000