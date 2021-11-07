Colby Covington Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

SINGAPORE – JUNE 17: Dong Hyun Kim of South Korea (R) fights Colby Covington of United States (L) in the Welterweight Bout during UFC Singapore Fight Night at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

 

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/fight week incentive pay started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Le – Aug 23/14 – W (Wang) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Saint Preux – Nov 8/14 – W (Silva) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – W (Pyle) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – L (Alves) – $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – W (Meunier) – $38,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – W (Griffin) – $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – W (Barberena) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia – Jun 17/17 – W (Kim) – $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – W (Maia) – $83,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (dos Anjos) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3/19 – W (Lawler) – $230,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Usman) – $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – W (Woodley) – $310,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 268 – Nov 6/21 – L (Usman) – $532,000 ($500,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total career earnings: $2,411,000

 

 

