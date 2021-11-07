Frankie Edgar Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 67 – Feb 3/07 – W (Griffin) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC 73 – Jul 7/07 – W (Bocek) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC 78 – Nov 17/07 – W (Fisher) – $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Florian vs Lauzon – Apr 2/08 – L (Maynard) – $13,000*

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Irvin – Jul 19/08 – W (Franca) – $51,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $25,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 98 – May 23/09 – W (Sherk) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale – Dec 5/09 – W (Veach) – $71,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $25,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 112 – Apr 10/10 – W (Penn) – $52,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus)*

UFC 118 – Aug 28/10 – W (Penn) – $96,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus)

UFC 125 – Jan 1/11 – D (Maynard) – $162,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 136 – Oct 8/11 – W (Maynard) – $183,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 144 – Feb 26/12 – L (B. Henderson) – $185,000 ($120,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 150 – Aug 11/12 – L (B. Henderson) – $120,000*

UFC 156 – Feb 2/13 – L (Aldo) – $170,000 ($120,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 162 – Jul 6/13 – W (Oliveira) – $290,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

The Ultimate Fighter 19 Finale – Jul 6/14 – W (Penn) – $260,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson – Nov 22/14 – W (Swanson) – $330,000 ($140,000 to show, $140,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Faber – May 16/15 – W (Faber) – $320,000 ($160,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus)*

TUF: Team McGregor vs Team Faber Finale – Dec 11/15 – W (Mendes) – $425,000 ($180,000 to show, $180,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Aldo) – $205,000 ($190,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Stephens) $210,000 ($190,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – W (Rodriguez) – $215,000 ($195,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – L (Ortega) – $215,000 ($195,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – W (Swanson) – $420,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – L (Holloway) – $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie – Dec 21/19 – L (Jung) – $225,000 ($205,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22/20 – W (Munhoz) – $320,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6/21 – L (Sandhagen) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 268 – Nov 6/21 – L (Vera) – $271,000 ($250,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $5,429,000