UFC 268 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

It was another epic battle against Colby Covington, but champ Kamaru Usman prevailed once more and was the top earner at UFC 268.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New York Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 28 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 20,750

Gate: $9,900,000

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Kamaru Usman: $642,000 ($600,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Colby Covington: $532,000 ($500,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Gaethje: $356,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frankie Edgar: $271,000 ($250,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rose Namajunas: $262,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera: $216,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chandler: $164,000 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Burgos: $156,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Green: $155,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Pereira: $134,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhang Weili: $132,000 ($100,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gian Villante: $96,000 ($75,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Al Iaquinta: $84,000 ($73,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Barnett: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Jacoby: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ode’ Osbourne: $46,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Vergara for missing weight, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Billy Quarantillo: $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nassourdine Imavov: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Edmen Shahbazyan: $38,000 ($32,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Melsik Baghdasaryan: $30,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Souza for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Phil Hawes: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Curtis: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ian Garry: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Allan: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andreas Michailidis: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Williams: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bruno Souza: $12,000 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

CJ Vergara: $12,000 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)