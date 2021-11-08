The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Jose Antonio Meza +400 over Jose Manuel Gomez
Notable New Champions:
- Bellator Lightweight Champion: Patricky Freire
- WBA World Female Junior Middleweight Champion: Hannah Rankin
- IBO World Female Junior Middleweight Champion: Hannah Rankin
- IBF World Female Junior Lightweight Champion: Mikaela Mayer
- IBF World Super Middleweight Champion: Saul Alvarez
- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Heavyweight Champion: Arnold Adams
Going Forward:
- Aged Colby: That’ll about do it for Colby Covington as a UFC title challenger. He had absolutely nothing for the champ. He was hesitant, and lacked his trademark pressure and aggressiveness, quite possibly because of the beating Kamaru Usman laid on him in their first encounter. It was an easy night for Usman, as he cruised to another main event title defense, and not leaving anyone wanting to see a third fight with Covington again. Colby’s even talking post-UFC life.
- Undisputed: For the first time, we have an undisputed super middleweight world champion, in one Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, after a brutal knockout of Caleb Plant in a fight that Plant was more in than people thought. Nonetheless, the king of the mountain at 168lbs is the cinnamon-haired Mexicano.
- The Death Triangle: Another event, another wrinkle to the Rose Namajunas–Joanna Jedrzejczyk–Weili Zhang strawweight triumvirate that have been dominating the division. This time it was a questionable decision win for Rose, as I had it 48-47 Zhang, and I’m not alone. Will this be enough to get her a third contest with Namajunas? Maybe, but I’m not hopeful.