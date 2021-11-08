UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 8/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|1006.5
|2
|2
|2
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|866.5
|3
|3
|2W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|800.5
|4
|4
|4
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|750.5
|5
|5
|3
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|737
|6
|6
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|723
|7
|11
|3W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|655
|8
|8
|9
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|614
|9
|23
|12
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|613
|10
|9
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|600
|11
|10
|8
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|595
|12
|7
|14
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|577.5
|13
|13
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|567
|14
|14
|5
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|507
|15
|15
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|506
|16
|17
|15
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|479.5
|17
|16
|10
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|471.5
|18
|12
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|454
|19
|20
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|435
|20
|27
|11
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|429
|21
|19
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|425
|22
|26
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|418
|23
|22
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|403
|24
|24
|7
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|367
|25
|25
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|364
|26
|28
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|344
|27
|18
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|340
|28
|29
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|339.5
|29
|30
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|337
|30
|31
|13
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|330
|31
|21
|4W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|329
|32
|33
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|305
|32
|33
|5W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|305
|34
|36
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|297.5
|35
|39
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|295
|36
|37
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|293
|37
|38
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|283
|38
|39
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|281
|39
|41
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|272.5
|40
|42
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|269
|41
|43
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|268
|42
|44
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|258.5
|43
|89
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|251.5
|44
|46
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|251
|45
|47
|8W
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|250
|46
|48
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|247
|47
|49
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|244.5
|48
|50
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|244
|49
|51
|Grant Dawson
|Lightweight
|242
|50
|32
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|241.5
|50
|99
|10W
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|241.5
|52
|184
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|240
|53
|52
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|238
|54
|35
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|236
|54
|53
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|236
|56
|54
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|234
|57
|56
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|230
|57
|56
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|230
|59
|58
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|227
|60
|60
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|225.5
|61
|62
|Kevin Lee
|Welterweight
|223
|62
|63
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|222
|63
|64
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|218
|63
|64
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|218
|65
|67
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|216
|66
|76
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|215.5
|67
|68
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|215
|68
|69
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|213
|68
|69
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|213
|70
|72
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|209
|71
|73
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|203
|71
|73
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|203
|73
|75
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|201.5
|74
|77
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|200
|75
|78
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|196
|76
|59
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|194.5
|77
|79
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|194
|78
|80
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|192
|78
|80
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|80
|84
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|190
|81
|85
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|188
|82
|87
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|186
|83
|NR
|Paulo Costa
|Light Heavyweight
|183.5
|84
|88
|9W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|182
|84
|117
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|182
|86
|66
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|180
|87
|102
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|179
|87
|90
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|179
|89
|91
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|178
|90
|92
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|177
|91
|93
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|174.5
|92
|94
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|172
|93
|96
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|165.5
|94
|97
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|164
|95
|100
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|160
|96
|101
|Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|159.5
|97
|71
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|159
|98
|123
|Alexandr Romanov
|Heavyweight
|157
|98
|86
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|157
|100
|104
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|156
|101
|105
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|155.5
|102
|106
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|155
|192
|106
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|155
|104
|109
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|154
|105
|110
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|153.5
|106
|111
|Cody Garbrandt
|Flyweight
|153
|107
|114
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|150
|108
|115
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|149.5
|109
|98
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|148.5
|110
|137
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|146.5
|111
|118
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|145.5
|112
|119
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|145
|113
|120
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|144.5
|114
|121
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|144
|115
|122
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|143.5
|116
|80
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|142
|117
|125
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|138.5
|117
|125
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|138.5
|119
|127
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|138
|119
|127
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|138
|119
|127
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|122
|130
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|137.5
|123
|131
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|137
|124
|132
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|136
|125
|133
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|135.5
|126
|134
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|135
|126
|134
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|135
|128
|112
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Welterweight
|134
|128
|286
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|134
|128
|136
|Jonathan Pearce
|Featherweight
|134
|131
|138
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|133
|132
|139
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|131
|133
|103
|15W
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|130.5
|134
|140
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|130
|134
|140
|Robbie Lawler
|Middleweight
|130
|136
|143
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|129
|136
|149
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|129
|138
|145
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|128.5
|139
|146
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|128
|139
|140
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|128
|139
|305
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|128
|142
|147
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|127.5
|143
|300
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|122
|144
|332
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|121
|145
|80
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|120
|145
|150
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|120
|147
|151
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|119.5
|148
|153
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|118
|149
|154
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|117.5
|149
|154
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|117.5
|151
|156
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|117
|151
|113
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|117
|151
|156
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|117
|151
|156
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|117
|155
|160
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|116
|155
|160
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|116
|157
|95
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|115.5
|158
|162
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|114.5
|158
|162
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|114.5
|160
|164
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|114
|160
|116
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|114
|162
|166
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|113.5
|162
|175
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|113.5
|164
|124
|14W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|112.5
|165
|169
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|109
|165
|169
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|109
|167
|171
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|108.5
|168
|172
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|108
|169
|293
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|107.5
|179
|143
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|106.5
|171
|175
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|106
|171
|175
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|106
|171
|148
|Misha Cirkunov
|Middleweight
|106
|174
|201
|Manon Fiorot
|Women’s Flyweight
|105
|175
|179
|13W
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|104.5
|176
|175
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|104
|176
|180
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|104
|176
|156
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|104
|176
|180
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|104
|176
|255
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|104
|176
|180
|Nate Maness
|Bantamweight
|104
|182
|298
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|103
|183
|NR
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|102
|183
|185
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|102
|185
|186
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|101
|186
|108
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|100.5
|187
|NR
|Chris Curtis
|Middleweight
|100
|187
|187
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|100
|187
|187
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|100
|190
|189
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|98.5
|190
|189
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|98.5
|192
|315
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|98
|192
|191
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|98
|194
|192
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|97
|194
|192
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Heavyweight
|97
|194
|192
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|97
|197
|345
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|96.5
|198
|195
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|96
|198
|195
|Carlston Harris
|Welterweight
|96
|198
|195
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|96
|198
|195
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|96
|202
|199
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Middleweight
|95.5
|203
|201
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|95
|204
|203
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|93
|205
|294
|Casey O’Neill
|Women’s Flyweight
|92
|205
|167
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|92
|207
|205
|Julio Arce
|Bantamweight
|90.5
|208
|457
|Gregory Rodrigues
|Middleweight
|89
|208
|152
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|89
|210
|206
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|88.5
|210
|172
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|88.5
|210
|106
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|88.5
|210
|106
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|88.5
|214
|209
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|88
|214
|209
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|88
|214
|209
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|88
|217
|213
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|87
|217
|213
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|87
|219
|213
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|86.5
|220
|217
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|86
|220
|217
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|86
|220
|217
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|86
|220
|217
|12W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|86
|220
|217
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|86
|220
|217
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|86
|220
|217
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|86
|220
|217
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|86
|228
|225
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|85
|228
|225
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|85
|228
|225
|Raulian Paiva
|Bantamweight
|85
|228
|225
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|85
|232
|230
|Damon Jackson
|Featherweight
|82
|233
|230
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|81
|234
|233
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|80.5
|235
|234
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|80
|235
|234
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|Lightweight
|80
|235
|230
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|80
|235
|234
|Jeremiah Wells
|Welterweight
|80
|235
|234
|Josiane Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|80
|240
|239
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|79
|241
|241
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|78
|241
|234
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|78
|243
|243
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Flyweight
|77.5
|244
|297
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|77
|244
|244
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|77
|244
|428
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|77
|247
|245
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|76.5
|247
|245
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|76.5
|249
|435
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|76
|249
|248
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|76
|251
|245
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|75
|251
|250
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|75
|251
|250
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|75
|254
|239
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|74.5
|255
|174
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|74
|255
|252
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|74
|257
|252
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|73.5
|258
|255
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|72
|258
|180
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|72
|258
|204
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|72
|261
|258
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|70
|261
|258
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|70
|261
|258
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|264
|262
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|69
|264
|262
|11W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|266
|265
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|68.5
|266
|NR
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|68.5
|268
|258
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|268
|413
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva
|Middleweight
|68
|268
|266
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|68
|271
|269
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|67.5
|272
|270
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|67
|273
|271
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|66
|274
|272
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|65
|274
|257
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|274
|272
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|65
|274
|272
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|65
|274
|272
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|65
|279
|209
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|64
|279
|276
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|64
|281
|278
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|63
|282
|279
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|62
|282
|279
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|62
|284
|281
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|61.5
|285
|282
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|61
|285
|282
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|61
|285
|216
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|61
|288
|284
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|60.5
|288
|284
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|60.5
|290
|286
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|60
|290
|249
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|60
|290
|286
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|60
|290
|286
|Saidyokub Kakhramonov
|Bantamweight
|60
|294
|292
|Impa Kasanganay
|Welterweight
|59
|294
|457
|Jeff Molina
|Flyweight
|59
|294
|241
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|59
|297
|294
|Pat Sabatini
|Featherweight
|58
|298
|413
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|55.5
|299
|300
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|55
|299
|300
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|55
|299
|315
|Andre Petroski
|Middleweight
|55
|299
|300
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|55
|299
|300
|Mark O. Madsen
|Lightweight
|55
|299
|315
|Melsik Baghdasaryan
|Featherweight
|55
|299
|276
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|55
|306
|305
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|54
|306
|305
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|54
|306
|305
|Mounir Lazzez
|Welterweight
|54
|306
|305
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|54
|306
|NR
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|54
|306
|305
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|54
|312
|312
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|52
|312
|266
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|52
|314
|313
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|51.5
|315
|315
|Bryan Battle
|Middleweight
|50
|315
|315
|Lando Vannata
|Featherweight
|50
|315
|315
|Philip Rowe
|Welterweight
|50
|315
|315
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|50
|315
|315
|Zhu Rong
|Lightweight
|50
|320
|324
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|49.5
|320
|324
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|320
|324
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|323
|327
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49
|323
|327
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|49
|323
|327
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|49
|323
|252
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|323
|327
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|328
|305
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|48
|328
|332
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|48
|330
|405
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|47.5
|331
|327
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|47
|331
|335
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|331
|335
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|47
|334
|337
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|335
|338
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|46
|336
|339
|Jordan Leavitt
|Lightweight
|45
|336
|339
|Kay Hansen
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|336
|511
|Lupita Godinez
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|339
|342
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|44.5
|340
|314
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|340
|343
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|340
|359
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|44
|340
|343
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Flyweight
|44
|340
|262
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|44
|345
|345
|Nina Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|346
|347
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|43
|347
|348
|Jeremy Stephens
|Lightweight
|42.5
|348
|349
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|42
|349
|350
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|41
|349
|361
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|41
|349
|350
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|41
|352
|NR
|Alex Pereira
|Middleweight
|40
|352
|352
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|40
|352
|511
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|40
|352
|352
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|40
|352
|352
|Manel Kape
|Flyweight
|40
|352
|352
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|40
|352
|352
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|40
|352
|352
|Terrance McKinney
|Lightweight
|40
|360
|358
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|38.5
|361
|361
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|37
|361
|361
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|37
|361
|361
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|37
|364
|366
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|36.5
|365
|385
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|36
|365
|367
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|36
|365
|367
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|36
|365
|367
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36
|365
|367
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|36
|365
|367
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|36
|371
|372
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|371
|372
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|373
|315
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|34
|373
|374
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|34
|375
|392
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|33
|375
|375
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|33
|375
|375
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|33
|378
|377
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|32
|378
|377
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|32
|378
|377
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|32
|381
|361
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|31
|381
|380
|Roman Dolidze
|Middleweight
|31
|383
|382
|Kamuela Kirk
|Featherweight
|30
|384
|383
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|384
|383
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|29.5
|386
|385
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|29
|386
|385
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Middleweight
|29
|386
|385
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|386
|385
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|386
|400
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|29
|391
|392
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|28
|391
|299
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|28
|391
|392
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|28
|391
|392
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|28
|395
|NR
|Brandon Davis
|Bantamweight
|27
|395
|397
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|397
|400
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|26
|397
|400
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|26
|397
|400
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|26
|400
|508
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|401
|407
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|23
|401
|407
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|403
|380
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|22.5
|404
|397
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|22
|404
|409
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22
|406
|410
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|21.5
|406
|410
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|21.5
|408
|412
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|409
|413
|Cheyanne Buys
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|409
|410
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|409
|413
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|409
|413
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|20
|409
|413
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|20
|409
|413
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|20
|409
|413
|Johnny Munoz
|Bantamweight
|20
|409
|413
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|20
|409
|413
|Melissa Gatto
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|409
|413
|Miesha Tate
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20
|409
|NR
|Paddy Pimblett
|Lightweight
|20
|409
|413
|Ronnie Lawrence
|Bantamweight
|20
|409
|511
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20
|409
|511
|Steve Garcia
|Lightweight
|20
|423
|428
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|19
|423
|428
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|19
|423
|428
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|423
|428
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|423
|457
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|423
|428
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|19
|423
|457
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|19
|430
|413
|Jared Gooden
|Welterweight
|18
|430
|NR
|Matt Sayles
|Lightweight
|18
|430
|435
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|430
|488
|Ode Osbourne
|Flyweight
|18
|430
|435
|Tafon Nchukwi
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|430
|435
|Tristan Connelly
|Featherweight
|18
|430
|435
|Uros Medic
|Lightweight
|18
|437
|397
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|17.5
|437
|444
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|17.5
|439
|445
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|17
|439
|445
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|17
|441
|447
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|441
|447
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|16
|441
|447
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|16
|444
|451
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|15
|445
|435
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|14.5
|446
|435
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|14
|446
|452
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|14
|446
|452
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|14
|446
|452
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|14
|450
|455
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|451
|456
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|11.5
|452
|457
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|10
|452
|NR
|Albert Duraev
|Middleweight
|10
|452
|511
|Chris Barnett
|Heavyweight
|10
|452
|413
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|452
|457
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|10
|452
|457
|Erin Blanchfield
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|452
|457
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|10
|452
|457
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|10
|452
|457
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|10
|452
|NR
|Ian Garry
|Welterweight
|10
|452
|511
|Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|10
|452
|457
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|10
|452
|457
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|10
|452
|457
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|452
|457
|Luana Pinheiro
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|452
|457
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|10
|452
|457
|Mana Martinez
|Bantamweight
|10
|452
|511
|Mason Jones
|Lightweight
|10
|452
|457
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|452
|457
|Nick Maximov
|Middleweight
|10
|452
|457
|Ricky Turcios
|Bantamweight
|10
|452
|457
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|10
|452
|457
|Sergey Morozov
|Bantamweight
|10
|452
|457
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|10
|452
|511
|Tabatha Ricci
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|452
|457
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|10
|452
|457
|Tucker Lutz
|Featherweight
|10
|452
|457
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|452
|457
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|10
|452
|457
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|10
|482
|488
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|9
|482
|457
|Andreas Michailidis
|Middleweight
|9
|482
|488
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|9
|482
|488
|Danny Chavez
|Featherweight
|9
|482
|488
|Francisco Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|9
|482
|488
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|9
|482
|457
|Jared Vanderaa
|Heavyweight
|9
|482
|488
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|482
|488
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|9
|482
|488
|Luis Saldana
|Featherweight
|9
|482
|488
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|482
|488
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|482
|488
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|9
|482
|457
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|496
|504
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|8
|496
|504
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|8
|496
|488
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|496
|488
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|496
|488
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|8
|496
|504
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|8
|496
|504
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|8
|503
|511
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|6.5
|504
|510
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|5
|505
|511
|Alan Baudot
|Heavyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|505
|511
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|505
|NR
|Allan Nascimento
|Flyweight
|0
|505
|NR
|Benoit Saint-Denis
|Welterweight
|0
|505
|511
|Brady Hiestand
|Bantamweight
|0
|505
|511
|Brandon Jenkins
|Lightweight
|0
|505
|NR
|Bruno Souza
|Featherweight
|0
|505
|511
|Carlos Ulberg
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Charlie Ontiveros
|Lightweight
|0
|505
|NR
|CJ Vergara
|Flyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Cody Brundage
|Middleweight
|0
|505
|511
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Collin Anglin
|Featherweight
|0
|505
|511
|Dakota Bush
|Lightweight
|0
|505
|NR
|Daniel Da Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|505
|NR
|David Onama
|Lightweight
|0
|505
|511
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|505
|511
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|505
|511
|Elise Reed
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|505
|NR
|Erick Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|0
|505
|511
|Fabio Cherant
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Gaetano Pirrello
|Bantamweight
|0
|505
|511
|Gilbert Urbina
|Middleweight
|0
|505
|457
|Gloria de Paula
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|505
|511
|Harry Hunsucker
|Heavyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Hu Yaozong
|Middleweight
|0
|505
|509
|Istela Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|505
|511
|Jesse Strader
|Bantamweight
|0
|505
|511
|Jordan Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|505
|511
|JP Buys
|Flyweight
|0
|505
|511
|JP Buys
|Bantamweight
|0
|505
|511
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|505
|511
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|0
|505
|511
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|505
|511
|Kris Moutinho
|Bantamweight
|0
|505
|511
|Liudvik Sholinian
|Bantamweight
|0
|505
|511
|Louis Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|505
|511
|Mandy Bohm
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Marcelo Rojo
|Bantamweight
|0
|505
|NR
|Maria Oliveira
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|505
|511
|Martin Day
|Featherweight
|0
|505
|511
|Martin Sano Jr.
|Welterweight
|0
|505
|511
|Micheal Gillmore
|Middleweight
|0
|505
|392
|Mike Breeden
|Lightweight
|0
|505
|511
|Na Liang
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|505
|511
|Nick Diaz
|Middleweight
|0
|505
|511
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|505
|511
|Orion Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|505
|511
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Preston Parsons
|Welterweight
|0
|505
|511
|Qileng Aori
|Flyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Rafa Garcia
|Lightweight
|0
|505
|511
|Rafael Alves
|Lightweight
|0
|505
|NR
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|505
|511
|Sam Hughes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|505
|511
|Sean Soriano
|Featherweight
|0
|505
|NR
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|505
|511
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|Featherweight
|0
|505
|NR
|Silvana Gomez Juarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|505
|511
|T.J. Laramie
|Featherweight
|0
|505
|511
|Vanessa Demopoulos
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|505
|511
|Vanessa Demopoulos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Victor Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Victoria Leonardo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|505
|511
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|505
|NR
|Zviad Lazishvili
|Bantamweight
|0
