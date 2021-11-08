UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 8/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 1006.5 2 2 2 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 866.5 3 3 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 800.5 4 4 4 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 750.5 5 5 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 737 6 6 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 723 7 11 3W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 655 8 8 9 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 614 9 23 12 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 613 10 9 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 600 11 10 8 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 595 12 7 14 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 577.5 13 13 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567 14 14 5 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 507 15 15 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 506 16 17 15 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 479.5 17 16 10 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 471.5 18 12 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 454 19 20 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 435 20 27 11 Petr Yan Bantamweight 429 21 19 Leon Edwards Welterweight 425 22 26 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 418 23 22 Derek Brunson Middleweight 403 24 24 7 Max Holloway Featherweight 367 25 25 Vicente Luque Welterweight 364 26 28 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 344 27 18 Colby Covington Welterweight 340 28 29 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 339.5 29 30 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 337 30 31 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 330 31 21 4W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 329 32 33 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 305 32 33 5W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 305 34 36 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 297.5 35 39 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 295 36 37 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 293 37 38 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 283 38 39 Brian Ortega Featherweight 281 39 41 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 272.5 40 42 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 269 41 43 Sean Strickland Middleweight 268 42 44 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 258.5 43 89 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 251.5 44 46 Brad Tavares Middleweight 251 45 47 8W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250 46 48 Uriah Hall Middleweight 247 47 49 Song Yadong Bantamweight 244.5 48 50 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 244 49 51 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242 50 32 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 241.5 50 99 10W Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 241.5 52 184 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 240 53 52 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 238 54 35 Li Jingliang Welterweight 236 54 53 Rob Font Bantamweight 236 56 54 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 234 57 56 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230 57 56 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 230 59 58 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 227 60 60 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5 61 62 Kevin Lee Welterweight 223 62 63 Neil Magny Welterweight 222 63 64 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 218 63 64 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 218 65 67 Ryan Hall Featherweight 216 66 76 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 215.5 67 68 Sean Brady Welterweight 215 68 69 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 213 68 69 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 213 70 72 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 209 71 73 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 203 71 73 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 203 73 75 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 201.5 74 77 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200 75 78 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 196 76 59 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 194.5 77 79 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 194 78 80 Conor McGregor Lightweight 192 78 80 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192 80 84 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190 81 85 Edson Barboza Featherweight 188 82 87 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 186 83 NR Paulo Costa Light Heavyweight 183.5 84 88 9W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 182 84 117 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 182 86 66 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 180 87 102 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 179 87 90 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 179 89 91 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 178 90 92 Brendan Allen Middleweight 177 91 93 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 174.5 92 94 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172 93 96 Dan Ige Featherweight 165.5 94 97 Darren Till Middleweight 164 95 100 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 160 96 101 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 159.5 97 71 Dan Hooker Lightweight 159 98 123 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 157 98 86 Randy Brown Welterweight 157 100 104 Jalin Turner Lightweight 156 101 105 Max Griffin Welterweight 155.5 102 106 Alex Morono Welterweight 155 192 106 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155 104 109 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154 105 110 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 153.5 106 111 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 153 107 114 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 150 108 115 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 149.5 109 98 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 148.5 110 137 Shane Burgos Featherweight 146.5 111 118 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 145.5 112 119 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 145 113 120 Drew Dober Lightweight 144.5 114 121 Khaos Williams Welterweight 144 115 122 Warlley Alves Welterweight 143.5 116 80 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 142 117 125 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5 117 125 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 138.5 119 127 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 138 119 127 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 138 119 127 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 138 122 130 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 137.5 123 131 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 137 124 132 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 136 125 133 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5 126 134 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 135 126 134 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 135 128 112 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 134 128 286 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 134 128 136 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 134 131 138 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 133 132 139 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 131 133 103 15W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 130.5 134 140 Andre Muniz Middleweight 130 134 140 Robbie Lawler Middleweight 130 136 143 Geoff Neal Welterweight 129 136 149 Jim Miller Lightweight 129 138 145 Rick Glenn Lightweight 128.5 139 146 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 128 139 140 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 128 139 305 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 128 142 147 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 127.5 143 300 Danny Roberts Welterweight 122 144 332 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 121 145 80 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 120 145 150 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120 147 151 Trevin Giles Middleweight 119.5 148 153 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 118 149 154 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 117.5 149 154 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5 151 156 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 117 151 113 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 117 151 156 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 117 151 156 Matt Brown Welterweight 117 155 160 Brad Riddell Lightweight 116 155 160 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 116 157 95 Niko Price Welterweight 115.5 158 162 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5 158 162 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 114.5 160 164 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 114 160 116 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 114 162 166 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 113.5 162 175 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 113.5 164 124 14W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 112.5 165 169 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 109 165 169 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 109 167 171 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 108.5 168 172 Darren Elkins Featherweight 108 169 293 Bobby Green Lightweight 107.5 179 143 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 106.5 171 175 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 106 171 175 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 106 171 148 Misha Cirkunov Middleweight 106 174 201 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 105 175 179 13W Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 104.5 176 175 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 104 176 180 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104 176 156 Michael Chandler Lightweight 104 176 180 Michel Pereira Welterweight 104 176 255 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 104 176 180 Nate Maness Bantamweight 104 182 298 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 103 183 NR Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 102 183 185 Julian Erosa Featherweight 102 185 186 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 101 186 108 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 100.5 187 NR Chris Curtis Middleweight 100 187 187 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 100 187 187 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 100 190 189 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 98.5 190 189 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 98.5 192 315 Alex Caceres Featherweight 98 192 191 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 98 194 192 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 97 194 192 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 97 194 192 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 97 197 345 Jared Gordon Lightweight 96.5 198 195 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 96 198 195 Carlston Harris Welterweight 96 198 195 Renato Moicano Lightweight 96 198 195 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 96 202 199 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 95.5 203 201 Tom Breese Middleweight 95 204 203 Davey Grant Bantamweight 93 205 294 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 92 205 167 Joe Solecki Lightweight 92 207 205 Julio Arce Bantamweight 90.5 208 457 Gregory Rodrigues Middleweight 89 208 152 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 89 210 206 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 88.5 210 172 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 88.5 210 106 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5 210 106 Walt Harris Heavyweight 88.5 214 209 Court McGee Welterweight 88 214 209 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 88 214 209 Matt Schnell Flyweight 88 217 213 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 87 217 213 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 87 219 213 Andre Fili Featherweight 86.5 220 217 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 86 220 217 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 86 220 217 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86 220 217 12W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 86 220 217 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 86 220 217 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 86 220 217 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 86 220 217 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 86 228 225 Brandon Royval Flyweight 85 228 225 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 85 228 225 Raulian Paiva Bantamweight 85 228 225 Tyson Nam Flyweight 85 232 230 Damon Jackson Featherweight 82 233 230 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 81 234 233 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 80.5 235 234 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 80 235 234 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 80 235 230 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 80 235 234 Jeremiah Wells Welterweight 80 235 234 Josiane Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80 240 239 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 79 241 241 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 78 241 234 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 78 243 243 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 77.5 244 297 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 77 244 244 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77 244 428 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 77 247 245 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 76.5 247 245 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5 249 435 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 76 249 248 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 76 251 245 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 75 251 250 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 75 251 250 Miles Johns Bantamweight 75 254 239 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 74.5 255 174 Dwight Grant Welterweight 74 255 252 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 74 257 252 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 73.5 258 255 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 72 258 180 Khama Worthy Lightweight 72 258 204 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 72 261 258 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 70 261 258 Takashi Sato Welterweight 70 261 258 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70 264 262 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 69 264 262 11W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69 266 265 Cub Swanson Featherweight 68.5 266 NR Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 68.5 268 258 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 68 268 413 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva Middleweight 68 268 266 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68 271 269 Thiago Moises Lightweight 67.5 272 270 David Dvorak Flyweight 67 273 271 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66 274 272 Bruno Silva Flyweight 65 274 257 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 65 274 272 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 65 274 272 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 65 274 272 Tim Means Welterweight 65 279 209 Devonte Smith Lightweight 64 279 276 Mike Grundy Featherweight 64 281 278 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 63 282 279 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62 282 279 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62 284 281 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 61.5 285 282 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 61 285 282 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 61 285 216 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 61 288 284 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 60.5 288 284 Eryk Anders Middleweight 60.5 290 286 John Makdessi Lightweight 60 290 249 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 60 290 286 Mickey Gall Welterweight 60 290 286 Saidyokub Kakhramonov Bantamweight 60 294 292 Impa Kasanganay Welterweight 59 294 457 Jeff Molina Flyweight 59 294 241 Phil Hawes Middleweight 59 297 294 Pat Sabatini Featherweight 58 298 413 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 55.5 299 300 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55 299 300 Amir Albazi Flyweight 55 299 315 Andre Petroski Middleweight 55 299 300 Don Madge Lightweight 55 299 300 Mark O. Madsen Lightweight 55 299 315 Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight 55 299 276 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 55 306 305 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 54 306 305 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54 306 305 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 54 306 305 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 54 306 NR Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 54 306 305 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 54 312 312 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 52 312 266 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 52 314 313 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 51.5 315 315 Bryan Battle Middleweight 50 315 315 Lando Vannata Featherweight 50 315 315 Philip Rowe Welterweight 50 315 315 Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 50 315 315 Zhu Rong Lightweight 50 320 324 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 49.5 320 324 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 49.5 320 324 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5 323 327 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49 323 327 Darrick Minner Featherweight 49 323 327 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49 323 252 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 49 323 327 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 49 328 305 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 48 328 332 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 48 330 405 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 47.5 331 327 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 47 331 335 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 47 331 335 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 47 334 337 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5 335 338 Jack Shore Bantamweight 46 336 339 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 45 336 339 Kay Hansen Women’s Flyweight 45 336 511 Lupita Godinez Women’s Flyweight 45 339 342 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 44.5 340 314 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 44 340 343 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 44 340 359 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 44 340 343 Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweight 44 340 262 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 44 345 345 Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 43.5 346 347 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 43 347 348 Jeremy Stephens Lightweight 42.5 348 349 Steven Peterson Featherweight 42 349 350 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 41 349 361 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 41 349 350 Mike Trizano Featherweight 41 352 NR Alex Pereira Middleweight 40 352 352 Clay Guida Lightweight 40 352 511 Jai Herbert Lightweight 40 352 352 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 40 352 352 Manel Kape Flyweight 40 352 352 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 40 352 352 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 40 352 352 Terrance McKinney Lightweight 40 360 358 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 38.5 361 361 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 37 361 361 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37 361 361 Matt Frevola Lightweight 37 364 366 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 36.5 365 385 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 36 365 367 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36 365 367 Jordan Wright Middleweight 36 365 367 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36 365 367 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36 365 367 William Knight Light Heavyweight 36 371 372 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 34.5 371 372 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5 373 315 Charles Rosa Featherweight 34 373 374 Randy Costa Bantamweight 34 375 392 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 33 375 375 Omar Morales Featherweight 33 375 375 Shane Young Featherweight 33 378 377 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32 378 377 David Zawada Welterweight 32 378 377 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 32 381 361 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 31 381 380 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 31 383 382 Kamuela Kirk Featherweight 30 384 383 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 29.5 384 383 Christos Giagos Lightweight 29.5 386 385 Austin Lingo Featherweight 29 386 385 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 29 386 385 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 29 386 385 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 29 386 400 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 29 391 392 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 28 391 299 Mike Davis Lightweight 28 391 392 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 28 391 392 Sean Woodson Featherweight 28 395 NR Brandon Davis Bantamweight 27 395 397 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27 397 400 Jason Witt Welterweight 26 397 400 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26 397 400 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 26 400 508 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 24.5 401 407 Chase Hooper Featherweight 23 401 407 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 403 380 Tim Elliott Flyweight 22.5 404 397 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 22 404 409 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 22 406 410 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 21.5 406 410 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 21.5 408 412 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5 409 413 Cheyanne Buys Women’s Strawweight 20 409 410 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20 409 413 Hannah Goldy Women’s Flyweight 20 409 413 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20 409 413 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20 409 413 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20 409 413 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 20 409 413 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 20 409 413 Melissa Gatto Women’s Flyweight 20 409 413 Miesha Tate Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20 409 NR Paddy Pimblett Lightweight 20 409 413 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20 409 511 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20 409 511 Steve Garcia Lightweight 20 423 428 Fares Ziam Lightweight 19 423 428 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19 423 428 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 19 423 428 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 19 423 457 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 19 423 428 Parker Porter Heavyweight 19 423 457 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 19 430 413 Jared Gooden Welterweight 18 430 NR Matt Sayles Lightweight 18 430 435 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18 430 488 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 18 430 435 Tafon Nchukwi Light Heavyweight 18 430 435 Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18 430 435 Uros Medic Lightweight 18 437 397 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 17.5 437 444 Sam Alvey Middleweight 17.5 439 445 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 17 439 445 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17 441 447 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 16 441 447 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 16 441 447 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 16 444 451 Deron Winn Middleweight 15 445 435 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 14.5 446 435 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 14 446 452 Jake Collier Heavyweight 14 446 452 Michael Johnson Lightweight 14 446 452 Vince Morales Bantamweight 14 450 455 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 12.5 451 456 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 11.5 452 457 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10 452 NR Albert Duraev Middleweight 10 452 511 Chris Barnett Heavyweight 10 452 413 Diana Belbita Women’s Strawweight 10 452 457 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 10 452 457 Erin Blanchfield Women’s Flyweight 10 452 457 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10 452 457 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10 452 457 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 10 452 NR Ian Garry Welterweight 10 452 511 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 10 452 457 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 10 452 457 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10 452 457 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 452 457 Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 10 452 457 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 10 452 457 Mana Martinez Bantamweight 10 452 511 Mason Jones Lightweight 10 452 457 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 10 452 457 Nick Maximov Middleweight 10 452 457 Ricky Turcios Bantamweight 10 452 457 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10 452 457 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 10 452 457 T.J. Brown Featherweight 10 452 511 Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 10 452 457 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 10 452 457 Tucker Lutz Featherweight 10 452 457 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 452 457 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 10 452 457 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 10 482 488 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9 482 457 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 9 482 488 Bill Algeo Featherweight 9 482 488 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9 482 488 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 9 482 488 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 9 482 457 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 9 482 488 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 9 482 488 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9 482 488 Luis Saldana Featherweight 9 482 488 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 9 482 488 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 9 482 488 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 9 482 457 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 9 496 504 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8 496 504 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 8 496 488 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 8 496 488 John Allan Light Heavyweight 8 496 488 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8 496 504 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 8 496 504 Nate Diaz Welterweight 8 503 511 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5 504 510 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5 505 511 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0 505 511 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 505 511 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 505 NR Allan Nascimento Flyweight 0 505 NR Benoit Saint-Denis Welterweight 0 505 511 Brady Hiestand Bantamweight 0 505 511 Brandon Jenkins Lightweight 0 505 NR Bruno Souza Featherweight 0 505 511 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0 505 511 Charlie Ontiveros Lightweight 0 505 NR CJ Vergara Flyweight 0 505 511 Cody Brundage Middleweight 0 505 511 Cody Durden Flyweight 0 505 511 Collin Anglin Featherweight 0 505 511 Dakota Bush Lightweight 0 505 NR Daniel Da Silva Flyweight 0 505 NR David Onama Lightweight 0 505 511 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 505 511 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0 505 511 Elise Reed Women’s Flyweight 0 505 NR Erick Gonzalez Lightweight 0 505 511 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0 505 511 Gaetano Pirrello Bantamweight 0 505 511 Gilbert Urbina Middleweight 0 505 457 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0 505 511 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0 505 511 Hu Yaozong Middleweight 0 505 509 Istela Nunes Women’s Strawweight 0 505 511 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0 505 511 Jordan Williams Welterweight 0 505 511 JP Buys Flyweight 0 505 511 JP Buys Bantamweight 0 505 511 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 505 511 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0 505 511 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0 505 511 Kris Moutinho Bantamweight 0 505 511 Liudvik Sholinian Bantamweight 0 505 511 Louis Cosce Welterweight 0 505 511 Mandy Bohm Women’s Flyweight 0 505 511 Marcelo Rojo Bantamweight 0 505 NR Maria Oliveira Women’s Strawweight 0 505 511 Martin Day Featherweight 0 505 511 Martin Sano Jr. Welterweight 0 505 511 Micheal Gillmore Middleweight 0 505 392 Mike Breeden Lightweight 0 505 511 Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0 505 511 Nick Diaz Middleweight 0 505 511 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 505 511 Orion Cosce Welterweight 0 505 511 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 505 511 Preston Parsons Welterweight 0 505 511 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0 505 511 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 0 505 511 Rafael Alves Lightweight 0 505 NR Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 505 511 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0 505 511 Sean Soriano Featherweight 0 505 NR Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 505 511 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 0 505 NR Silvana Gomez Juarez Women’s Strawweight 0 505 511 T.J. Laramie Featherweight 0 505 511 Vanessa Demopoulos Women’s Strawweight 0 505 511 Vanessa Demopoulos Women’s Flyweight 0 505 511 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0 505 511 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0 505 511 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 505 NR Zviad Lazishvili Bantamweight 0



