Fight of the Day: Amanda Leve vs. Gabi Garcia

Date: September 25, 2021
Card: Who’s Number One Championship
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: Austin, Texas
Date: September 25, 2021
Card: Who’s Number One Championship
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: Austin, Texas
1. Saul Alvarez: For the first time, we have an undisputed super middleweight champion, and it is Saul (…)
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
The Green Bay Packers continue to struggle on special teams. Poor special teams play was a major reason the team lost in Kansas City, as (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dan Evans. The former Major League Baseball executive talks to the boys about working (…)
So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how? Time to prove it. We present to you (…)
The offseason has been underway for a few days now, and while the cloud of a potential work stoppage looms, that hasn’t stopped some (…)
Now that the 2021 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the (…)
The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the (…)
Name: Joel Alvarez Opponent: Thiago Moises Odds: +190 (bet $100 to win (…)
A quick snapshot at the week that was. Biggest Upset: Jose Antonio Meza +400 over Jose (…)