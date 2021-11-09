Fighters of the Week

1. Saul Alvarez: For the first time, we have an undisputed super middleweight champion, and it is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant tested him just about anyone not named Floyd or Gennady did, defying expectations, but in the end, Canelo was too much, and as he does, ended it in the championship rounds.

2. Kamaru Usman: Colby Covington had absolutely nothing for the champ. He was hesitant, and lacked his trademark pressure and aggressiveness, quite possibly because of the beating Usman laid on him in their first encounter. It was an easy night for Usman, as he cruised to another main event title defense.

3. Mikaela Mayer: In a title vs. title firefight on ESPN+ Friday night, Mayer liberated the IBF World Women’s Junior Lightweight title from the waist of Maiva Hamadouche whilest defending her WBO strap.

4. Rose Namajunas: I had it 48-47 Zhang, but Rose closed the gap in the final two rounds to give her a shot at stealing an early round and that she did to defend her UFC Strawweight championship and close the book on Weili Zhang as a challenger for now.

5. Patricky Freire: Pitbull the lesser is the new Bellator champion at 155lbs for the first time in his 10+ year career in Bellator.

6. Hannah Rankin: Claimed the vacant WBA and IBO Junior Middleweight title belts in London after a UD win over Maria Lindberg.

7. Justin Gaethje: In an absolute war with Michael Chandler, Gaethje emerged victorious, as it somehow went to the judges’ scorecards, with he as the unanimous decision victory. A title shot is probably on the horizon, now.

8. Arnold Adams: Bested Joey Beltran for the second time in Bare Knuckle FC and this time it was for Beltran’s heavyweight championship.

9. Lucas Barbosa: Stepped in for Benson Henderson to main event BJJ Stars 7 and submitted Gilbert Burns after working hard to secure Durinho’s back.

10. Marlon Vera: I mean, good God, you do this to a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and that’s how you create your own legend.

11. Liam Nolan: It was a split-decision, but Nolan took Youssef Boughanem’s WBC Muay Thai middleweight title at Sunday’s Real Fighters show.

12. Michinori Tanaka: Pitched a three-round shutout of Ricardo Dias in a bantamweight main event at LFA 117.

13. Maheshate/Yohan Lainesse: In the final episode of season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Chinese prospect Maheshate and Yohan Lainesse earned UFC contracts.

14. Matteo Signani: In the main event on DAZN’s Italy show on Friday, Signani bested Ruben Diaz with the EBU European middleweight title on the line.

15. Elvis Rodriguez: Put on a hell of a performance on the Canelo-Plant card, earning an early knockout of Juan Pablo Romero.

Honorable Mention:

Anthony Dirrell: FROM WAY DOWNTOWN!

Jose Antonio Meza