UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez

Nov 13, 2021

UFC Apex

Enterprise, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,602 – strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Max Holloway (22-6, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Yair Rodriguez (14-2, 1 NC, #13 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Ben Rothwell (39-13, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-8-1, #21 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:

Felicia Spencer (8-3, #18 ranked women’s bantam/featherweight) vs Leah Letson (5-2, #22 ranked women’s bantam/featherweight)

Middleweights:

Roman Dolidze (9-1, #45 ranked middleweight) vs Kyle Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC, #57 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Song Yadong (17-5-1, 1 NC, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Julio Arce (17-4, #28 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 1:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Thiago Moises (15-5, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Joel Alvarez (18-2, #33 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Cynthia Calvillo (9-3-1, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee (12-5, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Miguel Baeza (10-1, #27 ranked welterweight) vs Kalinn ‘Khaos’ Williams (12-2, #24 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Sean Woodson (8-1, #50 ranked featherweight) vs Collin Anglin (8-2, #61 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Cortney Casey (9-9, #35 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Liana Jojua (8-4, #40 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Marc Diakiese (14-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Alves (19-10, #66 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Kennedy Nzechukwu (6-1, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Da Un Jung (14-2-1, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

