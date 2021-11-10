MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Nov 10/21

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Nov 10/21

MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Nov 10/21

By November 10, 2021 9:32 am

By |

UNCASVILLE, CT – APRIL 22: Patricio Freire walks to the cage for his bout against Henry Corrales (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***Patricio Freire;

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 801
2 2 1 A.J. McKee 651
3 3 3 Mads Burnell 228
4 5 7 Aaron Pico 211
5 6 5 Emmanuel Sanchez 192
6 7 4 Adam Borics 173.5
7 8 Aiden Lee 155
8 9 Daniel Carey 125
9 10 Cody Law 124
10 11 Lucas Brennan 122
11 17 6 Pedro Carvalho 118.5
12 12 Weber Almeida 101
13 18 Ciaran Clarke 97
14 15 9 Justin Gonzales 80
15 16 Keoni Diggs 76
16 14 8 Daniel Weichel 65.5
17 19 John Macapa 63
18 13 Henry Corrales 61
19 NR Ilias Bulaid 59
20 21 Johnny Soto 54
21 23 10 Jeremy Kennedy 47
22 27 Khasan Magomedsharipov 20
22 25 Nathan Rose 20
24 30 Fabacary Diatta 19
25 29 John de Jesus 18
26 NR Kai Kamaka III 17
27 30 Andrew Fisher 10
27 30 Gadzhi Rabadanov 10
27 30 Rob Whiteford 10
30 34 Andrew Salas 9
31 36 Jonathan Quiroz 0
31 36 Matt Bessette 0
31 36 Simone D’Anna 0
31 36 Vladyslav Parubchenko 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

 

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

22hr

Combat 22hr ago

    1. Saul Alvarez: For the first time, we have an undisputed super middleweight champion, and it is Saul (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home