The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions every year. But not all title bouts are created equally.

So which title bouts every week are the ones to watch? We’ll look over every title fight from across the combat sports landscape and give you the five best based on five criteria:

Is this an even matchup? Or just a warm body to throw at a champion? It’s a title fight, so we want the best possible at that division in that promotion. Excitement: How exciting will this fight be? A clash of two elite talents throwing everything they have at each other in an attempt to win the gold? Or a half-dead plod-fest devoid of action or risk?

A sort of catch-all term for all the factors behind the matchup. Is there a story leading up to the match? A true rivalry? Anticipated rematch? Do the fighters dislike each other? Were the circumstances leading to the fight extraordinary, or was it just a promoter putting two names against each other? Is there a lot of excitement or hype going into it? Prestige: Applies to the belt itself, but also to the fighter wearing it. Is this a long-tenured champion defending? Is this an interim title or one that was vacated? Has the champion increased the prestige of the title or is this a fight that will increase the prestige of it?

So here are your five best gold options for the weekend.

5. Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg (c) (24-2) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (7-4)

When/Where: Friday, 10:00pm, Showtime

Competitiveness: 2: Not that the pool of women’s featherweight is very deep, but for a title fight, this is rough.

Excitement: 3: I mean, it could be exciting if you like fights that end quickly and violently, if Cyborg isn’t bored and doesn’t play with her food.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 3

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 12

4. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Cruiserweight Championship: Hector Lombard (c) (3-0) vs. Lorenzo Hunt (6-1)

When/Where: Friday, 9:00pm, Fite.tv

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 4: It’s bare-knuckle. This is probably the lowest number I can give any BKFC contests, here.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 3

Viewing Ease: 3: 20 bucks for a dual-title fight card isn’t too bad.

Total: 16

t2. IBF World Featherweight Championship: Kid Galahad (c) (28-1) vs. Kiko Martinez (42-10-2)

When/Where: Saturday, 2:00pm, DAZN

Competitiveness: 3: Kiko Martinez in a world title fight in the year our lord 2021 is a non-starter.

Excitement: 4

Juice: 1

Prestige: 5: The only men’s boxing world championship broadcast this weekend.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 17

t2. WBC/IBO World Female Junior Lightweight Championships: Terri Harper (c) (11-0-1) vs. Alycia Baumgardner (10-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 2:00pm, DAZN

Competitiveness: 4: A much better and more competitive fight than the Martinez-Galahad fight that will follow it.

Excitement: 3: Surprising amount of pop between these two.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 17

1. WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship: Jaime Munguia (c) (37-0) vs. Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, DAZN

Competitiveness: 4

Excitement: 5: If there’s anything you can count on, it’s Rosado giving every last drop of sweat and blood he has in this bout, as is his way.

Juice: 3

Prestige: 2: The winner is fighting next for a true world championship.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 18