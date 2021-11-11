Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 12

7:00am: Galahad vs. Martinez Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

8:30am: ONE: NextGen II (B/R Live)

9:00am: Enfusion 104 (EnfusionLive.com)

11:00am: 2021 USA Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: 2021 IBJJF World Master Jiu-Jitsu Championship (FloGrappling)

4:00pm: Munguia vs. Rosado Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

5:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

5:35pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Pitt vs. Buffalo (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Bellator 271 Prelims (YouTube/Pluto TV)

7:30pm: SlapFight Championship Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

8:00pm: SlapFight Championship: Redemption ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 22 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 22 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Bellator 271 (Showtime)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 118 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday November 13

8:00am: 2021 West Penn Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: UD Jim Fox Invite (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 TW Preseason National Championship (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Luther Open (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 USA Nationals (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Shock N’Awe 31.5 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: Matchroom on DAZN Prelims (DAZN)

12:00pm: 2021 WSWA Basin Brawl (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: 2021 IBJJF World Master Jiu-Jitsu Championship (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez/Alycia Baumgardner vs. Terri Harper (DAZN)

2:00pm: Diego Alberto Ruiz vs. Shabaz Masoud/Jordan Ellison vs. Terry Wilkinson (iFL TV)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Oklahoma vs. Northern Colorado (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Combat Night: Broward ($24.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Northern Illinois vs. Rider (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: 2021 Hudson Valley Grappling Invitational (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: Pitt vs. Edinboro (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis/Francisco Emanuel Torres vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Showtime)

Sunday November 14

12:30am: All-Access: Canelo vs. Plant: Epilogue (Showtime)

1:00am: RISE World Series 2021 Osaka 2 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

5:00am: Raw Grappling #1 (FloGrappling)

8:00am: 2021 West Penn Duals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Journeymen Collegiate Classic (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 USA Nationals (FloWrestling)

2:30pm: Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter Part 2 (ESPN2)

6:00pm: King of the Castle JitzKing Texas (FloGrappling)

6:30pm: Fury Fighting Championship 53 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: After last weekend’s monster Saturday with Canelo on one TV and Kamaru Usman on the other, we have…not that.

1. UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez: UFC keeps rolling out their fight nights on Saturday afternoon, which I have mixed feelings about, but man, I miss having them in front of actual fans.

2. Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez/Alycia Baumgarner vs. Terri Harper: Two world title fights, technically, but the women’s offering is much, much better option than Kiko Martinez fighting for a world championship in 2021.

3. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 22: Hector Lombard and Luis Palomino put their titles on the line.

4. Bellator 271: An absolutely brutal card featuring a gigantic Cyborg mismatch (then again, aren’t most of hers, but still) at the top.

5. ONE: NextGen II: Huge muay thai main event with Rittewada Petchyindee Academy vs. Saemapetch Fairtex and not a ton else.

6. David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis/Francisco Emanuel Torres vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.: Davis is a late-notice replacement, to make an already-weak card worse.

7. RISE World Series 2021 Osaka 2: Your best kickboxing option of the weekend, tough break about the time and price.

8. Raw Grappling #1: If you can make it up, or are still up, this is your best grappling option of the weekend.

9. Enfusion 104: Enfusion has been very sporadic since shutdown, but they’re sneaking in a show this weekend featuring their inaugural welterweight championship.

10. All-Access: Canelo vs. Plant: Epilogue: Let’s finally close the curtain on the super middleweight unification.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Han Zihao (60-24-4) vs. Victor Pinto (76-30)

4. Inaugural Enfusion Welterweight Championship: Endy Semeleer (30-1) vs. Jay Overmeer [Enfusion 104]

3. RISE Bantamweight Championship: Masahiko Suzuki (c) (28-5) vs. Rui Ebata (43-5-2) [RISE World Series 2021 Osaka 2]

2. RISE Lightweight Championship: Kento Haraguchi (c) (20-1-1) vs. Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (165-37-3) [RISE World Series 2021 Osaka 2]

1. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Rittewada Petchyindee Academy (65-19) vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (123-16-1) [ONE: NextGen II]

BOXING

5. EBU European Cruiserweight Championship: Chris Billam-Smith (c) (13-1) vs. Dylan Bregeon (11-1-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Lightweight Championship: Luis Palomino (c) (4-0) vs. Dat Nguyen (3-0) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 22]

3. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Cruiserweight Championship: Hector Lombard (c) (3-0) vs. Lorenzo Hunt (6-1) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 22]

2. WBC/IBO World Female Junior Lightweight Championships: Terri Harper (c) (11-0-1) vs. Alycia Baumgardner (10-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship: Jaime Munguia (c) (37-0) vs. Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams (12-2) vs. Miguel Baeza (10-1) [UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Julio Arce (17-4) vs. Song Yadong (17-5-1) [UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Linton Vassell (20-8) vs. Tyrell Fortune (11-1) [Bellator 271]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell (39-13) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-7-1) [UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez]

1. Featherweight Bout: Max Holloway (22-6) vs. Yair Rodriguez (13-2) [UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Superfight: Lucas Barbosa vs. Gerard Labinski [Raw Grappling 1]

4. Heavyweight Superfight: Gustavo Batista vs. Victor Hugo [IBJJF Jiu Jitsu Grand Prix]

3. Heavyweight Superfight: Fellipe Andrew vs. Mahamed Aly [IBJJF Jiu Jitsu Grand Prix]

2. Superfight: Adam Wardzinski vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. [Raw Grappling 1]

1. Eight-Man Submission-Only Grand Prix [Raw Grappling 1]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: No major MMA title fight should have a -4000 favorite, but that’s where we are at Bellator 271.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Linton Vassell vs. Tyrell Fortune

If My Life Depended on One Pick: David Benavidez over Kyrone Davis

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez

Upset of the Week: Andrea Lee over Cynthia Calvillo

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez