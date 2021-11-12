Combat

Fight of the Day: Marloes Coenen vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Fight of the Day: Marloes Coenen vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Combat

Fight of the Day: Marloes Coenen vs. Roxanne Modafferi

By November 12, 2021 9:37 am

By |

 

Date: November 7, 2009
Card: Strikeforce: Fedor vs. Rogers
Championship(s):
Venue: Sears Centre
Location: Hoffman Estates, Illinois

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

14hr

Twins 14hr ago

One of the many issues with the Twins this season was how fraught with injury they were, from the top on down. Outfielders and pitchers were (…)

17hr

Barry Melrose Rocks 17hr ago

https://twitter.com/ArizonaCoyotes/status/1458626836758368260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1458626836758368260%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fiveforhowling.com%2F2021%2F11%2F11%2F22775911%2Farizona-coyotes-game-13-recap-arizonas-sluggish-start-leads-to-another-loss-minnesota-wild Phil Kessel provides his best “you seeing this shit?” face.

More Combat
Home