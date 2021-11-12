LFA 117 Fighter Salaries

MMA Manifesto

November 12, 2021

The 117th LFA event took place last weekend, and main event winner Michinori Tanaka was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Michinori Tanaka:  $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)

Batsumberel Dagvadorj:   $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)

Yuma Horiuchi:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Hyder Amil:   $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Albert Gonzales:  $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Ricardo Dias:   $1,500

Mark Climaco:   $1,500

Emilio Williams:   $1,100

Jeffrey Craig:   $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Christian Avalos:   $800

Dominic Sumner:   $800

Robson Junior:   $700

 

