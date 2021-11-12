Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jeurys Familia

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Jeurys Familia.

Player Review: Jeurys Familia

2021 Stats: 65 Appearances, 59.1 Innings Pitched, 9-4 Won-Loss Record, 3.94 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 1 Save, 6 Blown Saves, 12 Holds, 72:27 K:BB Ratio, 0.0 WAR

Story: Fresh off a solid 2020 campaign, Jeurys Familia was expected to be an option for the Mets in the late innings out of the bullpen. Familia did his job for the most part, dominating the competition in April and May to earn the trust of manager Luis Rojas. Things got rough for Familia in June as he pitched to an ERA of nearly eight before landing on the injured list with a right hip impingement. That issue only cost Familia just over ten days and he was back to being a solid reliever for the month of July.

The positive for Familia was that he led the Mets in relief wins with nine by stepping up in big spots. Familia did struggle down the stretch as early overuse took its toll on him, leading to his ERA ballooning from 3.16 on August 2 to 3.94 by the end of the season. Four of Familia’s six blown saves came over the final two months of the year as well.

Grade: B-

The ERA got a bit high at the end of the year but Familia was pretty dependable for most of the season. There is no doubt that Familia could have been more effective down the stretch if the Mets had gotten more from their starters early in the season.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 50%

2022 Role: Middle Reliever

Familia’s three-year contract has concluded and he will now test the market looking for a new deal. The Mets will need some arms in their bullpen and a reunion with Familia, who has spent all but two months of his ten-year major league career in New York, could make a lot of sense if the price is right. There is something to be said for moving on a year too early than a year too late, however, and the Mets have historically given decent players one contract too many. Expect the Mets to look for an upgrade on Familia’s spot on the open market with a chance at another deal growing if they strike out on other options over the winter.

