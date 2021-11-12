The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 42: Joel Alvarez

Name: Joel Alvarez

Opponent: Thiago Moises

Odds: +190 (bet $100 to win $190) **Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Alvarez undoubtedly comes into this fight as the underdog because of his takedown defense. Moises is known as primarily a grappler and he’s up against Alvarez, a guy who has never defended a takedown in the UFC. However, I offer a rebuttal to that particular statistic – he has never wanted to defend a takedown before.

In most of his bouts, he’s the superior submission specialist and would love to see the fight on the floor. In each of the last three, he’s gotten both his wish and a victory. I think up against someone who is going to match his jiu jitsu, you’ll see him a bit more urgent on the feet. I also think he has faster and sharper striking than Moises. If my inklings are true, this will be a very nice line.

2021 Record: 11-23 (4 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($664)

Return on Investment: -12%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

