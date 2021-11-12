NHL

Tucker Poolman Has a Hearing With the NHL's Department of Player Safety

November 12, 2021

Former University of North Dakota defensemen Tucker Poolman has a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. His hearing will be on Friday.

At the 9:39 mark of the third period, Poolman was assessed a match penalty for high-sticking Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood. In 133 career NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets and the Vancouver Canucks, the East Grand Forks, Minnesota native has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists). This season, Poolman has one assist in 13 games.

Per the CBA, the 28-year-old Poolman is not a repeat offender.

