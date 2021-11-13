MMA Manifesto

Andrea Lee Career Earnings

Andrea Lee Career Earnings

Andrea Lee Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Andrea Lee Career Earnings

By November 13, 2021 5:39 pm

By |

Andrea Lee Career Earnings

May 19, 2018; Santiago, Chile; Veronica Macedo (red gloves) fights Andrea Lee (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Movistar Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Andrea Lee Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only & one Invicta FC fight – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

 points bet banner

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Invicta FC 16 – Mar 11/16 – L (D’Alelio) – $3,000

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19/18 – W (Macedo) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Evans-Smith) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (De La Rosa) – $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 242 – Sept 7/19 – L (Calderwood) – $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – L (Murphy) – $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill – Sept 12/20 – L (Modafferi) – $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 262 – May 15/21 – W (Shevchenko) – $46,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13/21 – W (Calvillo) – $116,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $382,500

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

3hr

NHL 3hr ago

We’re about 15 games into the 2021-22 National Hockey League season, and I couldn’t be happier. As a consumer, my needs have been (…)

1d

Chargers 1d ago

That pretty much sums it up, doesn’t it?  Thanks to Whit Watson for the videos.  Obviously, there was a lot more to the game.  However, (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home