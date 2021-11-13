MMA Manifesto

khaos williams

November 13, 2021

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Khaos Williams (blue gloves) after his win over Alex Morono (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Khaos Williams Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – W (Morono) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos – Nov 14/20 – W (Alhassan) – $82,300 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,800 from Alhassan for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – L (Pereira) – $23,500 ($20,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige – Jun 19/21 – W (Semelsberger) – $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13/21 – W (Baeza) – $102,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $326,500

 

Home