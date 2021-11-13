UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Max Holloway did what Max Holloway does today in Las Vegas, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Max Holloway: $491,000 ($210,000 to show, $210,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yair Rodriguez: $161,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Rothwell: $156,000 ($140,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cortney Casey: $134,600 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $3,600 from Jojua for missing weight, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrea Lee: $116,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Yadong: $114,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khaos Williams: $102,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $79,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cynthia Calvillo: $71,000 ($60,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Felicia Spencer: $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Da Un Jung: $48,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Woodson: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Moises: $42,600 ($30,000 to show, $6,600 from Alvarez for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joel Alvarez: $41,900 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,600 fine for missing weight, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mark Diakiese: $34,000 ($28,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julio Arce: $30,000 ($24,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Miguel Baeza: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kennedy Nzechukwu: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael Alves: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Leah Letson: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Collin Anglin: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Liana Jojua: $12,900 ($12,000 to show, $3,600 fine for missing weight, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)