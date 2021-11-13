Yair Rodriguez Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

BJ Penn Yair Rodriguez during the UFC Fight Night event at the at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

(UFC only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – W (Morales) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Rosa) – $80,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – W (Hooker) – $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Fili) – $94,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Caceres – Aug 6/16 – W (Caceres) – $98,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn – Jan 15/17 – W (Penn) – $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – L (Edgar) – $65,000 ($60,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – W (Jung) – $225,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21/19 – NC (Stephens) – $75,000 ($70,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – W (Stephens) – $195,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

 

Career Earnings: $1,036,500

 

