Yair Rodriguez Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – W (Morales) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Rosa) – $80,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – W (Hooker) – $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Fili) – $94,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Caceres – Aug 6/16 – W (Caceres) – $98,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn – Jan 15/17 – W (Penn) – $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – L (Edgar) – $65,000 ($60,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – W (Jung) – $225,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21/19 – NC (Stephens) – $75,000 ($70,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – W (Stephens) – $195,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Career Earnings: $1,036,500