UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

Nov 20, 2021

UFC Apex

Enterprise, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

4,981 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

Main Card (ESPN+ 6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):

Ketlen Vieira (11-2, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Miesha Tate (19-7, #20 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Michael Chiesa (18-5, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Brady (14-0, #16 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Rani Yahya (27-10-1, 1 NC, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Kyung Ho Kang (17-8, 1 NC, #24 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Joanne Calderwood (15-6, #20 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos (18-1, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Davey Grant (13-5, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Adrian Yanez (14-3, #14 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 3:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Pat Sabatini (15-3, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Tucker Lutz (12-1, #54 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Rafa Garcia (12-2, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Natan Levy (6-0)

Women’s Strawweights:

Loma Lookboonme (6-2, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Lupita Godinez (6-2, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Terrance McKinney (11-3, #49 ranked lightweight) vs Fares Ziam (12-3, #59 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:

Cody Durden (11-3-1, #26 ranked flyweight) vs Qileng Aori (18-8, #26 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (19-7, #61 ranked featherweight) vs Sean Soriano (14-7, #61 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Luana Pinheiro (9-1, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sam Hughes (5-3, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)

