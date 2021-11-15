UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate
Nov 20, 2021
UFC Apex
Enterprise, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+ 6:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Ketlen Vieira (11-2, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Miesha Tate (19-7, #20 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Michael Chiesa (18-5, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Brady (14-0, #16 ranked welterweight)
Bantamweights:
Rani Yahya (27-10-1, 1 NC, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Kyung Ho Kang (17-8, 1 NC, #24 ranked bantamweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Joanne Calderwood (15-6, #20 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos (18-1, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)
Bantamweights:
Davey Grant (13-5, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Adrian Yanez (14-3, #14 ranked bantamweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ 3:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Pat Sabatini (15-3, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Tucker Lutz (12-1, #54 ranked featherweight)
Lightweights:
Rafa Garcia (12-2, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Natan Levy (6-0)
Women’s Strawweights:
Loma Lookboonme (6-2, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Lupita Godinez (6-2, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)
Lightweights:
Terrance McKinney (11-3, #49 ranked lightweight) vs Fares Ziam (12-3, #59 ranked lightweight)
Flyweights:
Cody Durden (11-3-1, #26 ranked flyweight) vs Qileng Aori (18-8, #26 ranked flyweight)
Featherweights:
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (19-7, #61 ranked featherweight) vs Sean Soriano (14-7, #61 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Luana Pinheiro (9-1, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sam Hughes (5-3, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)
