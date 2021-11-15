MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Nov 15/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Nov 15/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Nov 15/21

November 15, 2021

Jun 1, 2019; Stockholm, Sweden; Alexander Gustafsson (red gloves) fights Anthony Smith (blue gloves) at Ericsson Globe. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 1 Glover Teixeira 613
2 1 2 Jan Blachowicz 577.5
3 3 5 Anthony Smith 339.5
4 4 4 Aleksandar Rakic 230
5 5 12 Paul Craig 218
6 6 3 Jiri Prochazka 192
7 NR Paulo Costa 183.5
8 8 11 Johnny Walker 180
9 10 14 Jimmy Crute 160
10 9 7 Magomed Ankalaev 148.5
11 6 9 Volkan Oezdemir 142
12 19 Da Un Jung 139
13 11 13 Ryan Spann 138
14 12 8 Dominick Reyes 135.5
15 13 Kennedy Nzechukwu 117
16 14 Alonzo Menifield 113.5
16 14 6 Thiago Santos 113.5
18 23 Michal Oleksiejczuk 103
19 16 15 Jamahal Hill 98
20 17 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 81
21 18 16 Ion Cutelaba 80
22 20 10 Nikita Krylov 76
23 21 Dustin Jacoby 65
24 24 Ed Herman 54
25 25 Khalil Rountree Jr 51.5
26 26 William Knight 36
27 27 Marcin Prachnio 29
28 28 Devin Clark 28
29 34 Nicolae Negumereanu 19
30 30 Maxim Grishin 18
30 30 Tafon Nchukwi 18
32 32 Danilo Marques 17
33 33 Aleksa Camur 16
34 34 Shamil Gamzatov 9
35 36 Ike Villanueva 8
35 36 John Allan 8
37 38 Carlos Ulberg 0
37 38 Fabio Cherant 0

 

Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 


