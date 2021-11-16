Bruins, Canadiens fans reconnect

BOSTON — Embraces were long, and the tears were freely flowing at TD Garden on Sunday. After not being able to play one another at each other’s arena since early in 2000, Bostonians and Montrealers alike were just glad to be in one another’s company.

One Bruins fan was quoted as saying that he missed the difference of sporting opinion, saying that he valued the different perspective offered by people from outside of Boston. A Canadiens fan mused about how much they appreciated the culture offered in Boston, suggesting that it was certainly comparable to that of their home town.

The communal attitude extended to the ice, where players have suggested that they refer to future Bruins-Canadiens game as a reunion, because of the togetherness both squads flet.