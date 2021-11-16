The HOVG Podcast: Sam Dingman and Mac Montandon

By The Hall of Very Good |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Sam Dingman and Mac Montandon.

The lifelong Baltimore Orioles fans (and the team behind “The Rumor” podcast) talk to the boys about what prompted them to investigate a nearly 25-year-old story involving Cal Ripken Jr., his wife and Kevin Costner.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

August 14, 1997. The lights went out in Baltimore and one of baseballs biggest conspiracy theories was born 👀 Introducing our newest pod, 'The Rumor', hosted by @samdingman and @maccabeem. Drops 10/25 Subscribe now: https://t.co/kaMe0DMoYy

Presented by @WynnBET pic.twitter.com/8RVLVa7aGc — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) October 20, 2021

Lights go out on O’s, Mariners

The Cost(ner) of Love

Did Kevin Costner Really Almost Cost Cal Ripken, Jr. The Streak After Sleeping With His Wife?

New podcast revisits rumor about Cal Ripken, Kevin Costner and a mysterious power outage

Got a tip involving The Rumor? Hit us up ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/b5S4VQ1DtY — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) November 9, 2021

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.