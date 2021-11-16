The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 43: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Name: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Opponent: Sean Soriano

Odds: +220 (bet $100 to win $220) **Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

It hasn’t been the best of runs for Chinese fighters in the UFC, or on Contenders Series for that matter. The winning percentage is low and even some of the fighters people were most hyped on have fallen in really disappointing fights.

However, that shouldn’t sour people on Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, who actually had a pretty decent first fight in the UFC. After taking the first round off of Joshua Culibao, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke dropped the last two en route to a unanimous decision loss. We saw some good takedown attempts, with a pair being successful. We saw some really solid control in that fight as well.

Despite all of those positives, he comes in as over a 2-to-1 underdog against Sean Soriano. Soriano is 0-4 in the UFC with three of those losses coming by submission. He’s never had a fight in the UFC where he was taken down less than three times. Facing a guy who likes to wrestle seems like a bad time for Soriano – especially at that money.

2021 Record: 12-23 (4 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($474)

Return on Investment: -12%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

